Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Take heart, Siobhan Riley of Michigan’s WJRT news team: for the penis you accidentally drew in front of your entire viewing audience was actually a pretty nice one. Goodly sized, relatively straight, and with one whole testicle and half of another one. So really, things could have been worse. You could have drawn a curved, stumpy little dick, and then you never would have been able to show your face in public again.

(via Gawker)