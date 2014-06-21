AC/DC may be touring later this year, according to Brian Johnson

AC/DC might be heading down that “Highway to Hell” again to perform some “Dirty Deeds” that will shake you “All Night Long” and leave you “Thunderstruck.”

While the hard rock legends have been relatively quiet since 2008, due to guitarist Angus Young's health problems, singer Brian Johnson says AC/DC is potentially touring in 2014.

In a post on his site about the “Cars That Rock,” the upcoming U.K. TV series he's hosting, Johnson casually mentions, “it looks very likely that we will be on the road again before the end of the year. So stand by for more music.”

Of course, nothing is set in stone, but be on the lookout for more updates.

AC/DC's most recent album was 2008's “Black Ice. The live collection “Live at River Plate” followed in 2012. 

