Adam Brody to guest star on ‘House of Lies’

Adam Brody is set to guest star in two episodes of the upcoming second season of Showtime’s “House of Lies.”

Brody will play the owner of an adult toy company who starts a relationship with Jeannie (Kristen Bell). The hit comedy series, which stars and is executive produced by Don Cheadle, returns this January for its second season.

It also stars Ben Schwartz, Josh Lawson, Dawn Olivieri and Glynn Turman.

Previously announced guest stars include Larenz Tate, Nia Long and Lisa Edelstein.

Probably still best known for his turn on “The O.C.” Brody’s other small screen credits include “Once and Again,” “Gilmore Girls” and “Smallville.” He was recently seen in “Damsels in Distress” and “Seeking a Friend for the End of the World.” Brody will next appear alongside Emily Watson and Bell in Neil LaBute ‘s “Some Girls,” and in Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman”s “Lovelace,” as ’70s porn icon Harry Reems.

Season two of “House of Lies” premieres Sunday, January 13th at 10:00 PM ET/PT on Showtime.