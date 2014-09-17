Adam Driver and Corey Stoll on Beating Each Other Up

#Tina Fey #Girls #Star Wars
09.17.14 3 years ago

Corey Stoll and Adam Driver are familiar faces to fans of “The Strain” and “Girls,” but both actors were awed by their iconically familiar costars in the new dramedy “This is Where I Leave You.” 

For Driver, costar Jane Fonda's 1971 film “Klute” was a personal favorite. For Stoll, costar Tina Fey was more than just a towering “SNL” alum. She was his favorite reason to watch television at all. 

“When '30 Rock' was on the air, that was the show I had to watch every week,” Stoll said. “It's such an incredible accomplishment, that show. It's so consistently funny in so many different ways.”

We interviewed both costars about their rambunctious fight scenes, feeling like a family on the set of “This is Where I Leave You,” and why Driver doesn't watch his own movies.

“This is Where I Leave You” opens September 19.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Tina Fey#Girls#Star Wars
TAGSADAM DRIVERCOREY STOLLgirlsJANE FONDAStar WarsTHE STRAINTHIS IS WHERE I LEAVE YOUTINA FEY

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 1 week ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 1 week ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP