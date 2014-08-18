Adam Driver breaks his silence on starring in ‘Star Wars: Episode VII’

(CBR) Much like “Fight Club,” the first two rules of being in the new “Star Wars” movies are simple and the same: “Do not talk about being in the new 'Star Wars' movies.”

Adam Driver has violated those rules. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the “Star Wars: Episode VII” actor opened up about joining the galaxy far, far away, although he managed to keep plot details under wraps.

“The thing about 'Star Wars' that”s so good – sure there”s this huge [canvas],” he said. “It”s space, it”s a long time ago in a galaxy far away. That”s set up immediately. But in the midst of all those things, what has made those movies last so long is that they”re all grounded, which is something that is not so far off from every movie with huge universal themes of siblings and parents and betrayal and trust. That”s so generic and obvious, but it”s hard to balance those things.”

“When you break all of those things down, really it”s just because someone wasn”t loved enough or felt betrayed,” he continued. “That”s what makes those movies so universal. I think they can get in your mind in big and sweeping ways.”

Rumors persist that Driver is playing a villain in the new “Star Wars” film, but that hasn”t been confirmed, and Driver certainly won”t weigh in one way or the other. However, he describes his participation in the franchise as nothing short of surreal.

“How great is that to get to work on something that has so much humanity in the midst of it? I feel like that”s everyone”s goal, to balance those two,” he said. “Again, surreal seems to be the word of this interview. It”s exciting to get that to be part of your life. Now you have to contribute something to it-and that”s not something you, personally, or anyone on set takes lightly. I feel like everybody wants to make it good.”

Directed by J.J. Abrams, “Star Wars: Episode VII” hits theaters on Dec. 18, 2015.