Adam Lambert delays new single release again: When will it come out now?

Oh Adam, you tease us so. Adam Lambert has pushed back the release of his new single…again.
The season eight “American Idol” runner up, who performed Sunday night at MTV”s EMAs with Queen, sent a string of messages to his 1.2 million Twitter followers very early Tuesday.
We”ve run them all together since we”re not constrained by 140 characters at a time.
“Dear amazing fans; I [expletive] love you!!!; ). Update on first single: due to some unforeseen logistics, legal annoyances and creative details, the first single is delayed again…I want to apologize for claiming November as the release month. I spoke too soon. I had a great meeting in London yesterday and…to take the time to ensure the song is its BEST and that the whole album and campaign is a unified artistic extension of my spirit. Thank you so much for your patience. I PROMISE I won”t let you down & that this upcoming project will take you on a wild ride! I love u all.”
In September, Lambert tweeted that he was “finishing up all these amazing new tunes” and that he expected to have a single out “next month(ish),” meaning October. That became November and now, Lambert has wised up and he”s not giving us a date to hold him to.
The new album, which is expected in 2012, will be the follow-up to “For Your Entertainment,” released in November 2009.
Could it be that one of the “legal annoyances” he references above is the lawsuit filed against him last week by Colwel Platinum Entertainment? The company alleges that Lambert violated the eligibility requirements for “American Idol” because he was under contract to Colwel”s Welsford Music Productions division at the time for recording and to its Wilshire Publishing Ltd subsidiary for music publishing. Plus, the suit, as reported in The Hollywood Reporter, alleges that his violated Colwel”s rights with his post-”Idol” career by signing to 19/RCA. Colwel recently released “Beg for Mercy,” an album recorded by Lambert prior to his “Idol” run. Following protests from Lambert”s reps, Amazon stopped offering the album on Oct. 14.
As is his wont, Lambert tweeted on Nov. 5, possibly about the suit, “Remember that in any dispute, reserve judgement until all the facts surface from ALL parties. Guilt and innocence come with a complete story.”
What do you think is the real reason for the delay?
I think it’s exactly that- that scumbag colwel platium entertainment!! Do they really think any of us a going to buy that bogus album now?
I think we may see more Queen appearances before new Album breaks.
Pretty sure this new legal bug has something to do with it, but possibly the first single isn’t exactly as Adam wants it. Personally he is worth waiting for.
Sooooooooo……It took them almost 3 years to decide that their rights were violated? Sounds like a phoney lawsuit to me. Lots of vultures out their looking for a piece of the pie. I think when Adam probably signed off his rights to them to use his name or something like that. But he didn’t sign off for them to push the music as his latest CD. Logistics. I wonder if logistics means a worldwide release. He didn’t report on a delay until he met with his European reps. Then he reported a delay. So that might be part of the problem. Plus if the vultures are releasing their unfinished music in November Adam wouldn’t want to release his single because people will be looking for the CD. He might as well wait until January. That Queen performance was so good!!