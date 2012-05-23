Adam Lambert earns first No. 1 on The Billboard 200

#Adele #ONE DIRECTION
05.23.12 6 years ago

One American Idol replaces another at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, as Adam Lambert”s “Trespassing” bows at the summit while Carrie Underwood”s “Blown Away” falls No. 1 to No. 3.

It”s Lambert”s first No. 1 album after his debut studio set “For Your Entertainment” made it to No. 3 in 2009 with 198,000 copies. However, “Trespassing” moved only 77,000 copies, the smallest sum for a No. 1-scoring album since Adele”s “21” held onto the penthouse with 76,000 back in August 2011. Funny enough, “21” is right behind Lambert at No. 2, with 63,000 copies (a 38% decrease in sales).

Underwood”s “Blown Away” is at No. 3 with 54,000, a 55% dip in sales over the previous week.

Tenacious D”s “Rize of the Fenix” soars to No. 4 in its first week, moving 49,000. Kyle Gass and Jack Black”s last album “The Pick of Destiny” only made it to No. 8 in 2006, making this their highest charting album yet.

Norah Jones” “Little Broken Hearts” stays at No. 5 (45,000, 24%) and “Now 42” falls No. 4 to No. 6 (42,000, -36%).

Sub Pop band Beach House”s “Bloom” bows at No. 7 with 41,000, career bests.

“Glee, the Music: Season Three – The Graduation Album” debuts at No. 8 with 39,000. It”s the lowest sales debut for a full-length Glee set, though it”s the FOX show”s 14th top 10.

Lionel Richie”s “Tuskegee” moves from No. 3 to No. 9 (39,000, -45%) and One Direction”s “Up All Night” dips No. 7 to No. 10 (34,000, -15%).

Album sales are down 9% compared to last week and down 6% compared to the same week last year. Sales are down 2% for the year so far.
 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Adele#ONE DIRECTION
TAGSadam lamberadelebeach houseCARRIE UNDERWOODGleeglee the musiclionel richienorah jonesnow 42one directionseason three the graduation albumtenacious DThe Billboard 200the graduation albumTuskegee

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP