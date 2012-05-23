Adam Lambert earns first No. 1 on The Billboard 200

One American Idol replaces another at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, as Adam Lambert”s “Trespassing” bows at the summit while Carrie Underwood”s “Blown Away” falls No. 1 to No. 3.

It”s Lambert”s first No. 1 album after his debut studio set “For Your Entertainment” made it to No. 3 in 2009 with 198,000 copies. However, “Trespassing” moved only 77,000 copies, the smallest sum for a No. 1-scoring album since Adele”s “21” held onto the penthouse with 76,000 back in August 2011. Funny enough, “21” is right behind Lambert at No. 2, with 63,000 copies (a 38% decrease in sales).

Underwood”s “Blown Away” is at No. 3 with 54,000, a 55% dip in sales over the previous week.

Tenacious D”s “Rize of the Fenix” soars to No. 4 in its first week, moving 49,000. Kyle Gass and Jack Black”s last album “The Pick of Destiny” only made it to No. 8 in 2006, making this their highest charting album yet.

Norah Jones” “Little Broken Hearts” stays at No. 5 (45,000, 24%) and “Now 42” falls No. 4 to No. 6 (42,000, -36%).

Sub Pop band Beach House”s “Bloom” bows at No. 7 with 41,000, career bests.

“Glee, the Music: Season Three – The Graduation Album” debuts at No. 8 with 39,000. It”s the lowest sales debut for a full-length Glee set, though it”s the FOX show”s 14th top 10.

Lionel Richie”s “Tuskegee” moves from No. 3 to No. 9 (39,000, -45%) and One Direction”s “Up All Night” dips No. 7 to No. 10 (34,000, -15%).

Album sales are down 9% compared to last week and down 6% compared to the same week last year. Sales are down 2% for the year so far.

