Adam Levine faces death and regret in Maroon 5’s dramatic new ‘Maps’ video

07.01.14 4 years ago

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine can currently be seen in the big screen pop music drama “Being Again” alongside Keira Knightley, Mark Ruffalo and his “The Voice” co-star Cee Lo Green. 

Now he brings his newfound dramatic chops to the band's video for “Maps.”

Told backwards, the clip begins at the end, with Levine frantically racing to the emergency room, where his girlfriend lies in critical care. As the video unfolds, we discover the events leading up to her gruesome injury, centering on a drunken party where Levine's character makes some stupid moves that will always haunt him. It's a stark contrast to the typically upbeat and catchy song

Watch the video here:

The rest of Maroon 5 merely make cameos at the party, and it seems like those guys are completely ok with playing second fiddle to Levine by now. 

“Maps” is the lead-off single from Maroon 5's upcoming album “V,” due September 2.

