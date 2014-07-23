Exclusive song premiere: Adebisi Shank’s ‘World in Harmony’

Imagine a green pasture through which you and an army of one thousand synthesizers charge toward the ocean on pixelated horses, the sky is gold glitter, and you are a stick of candy dynamite.

That's one approximation of “World in Harmony,” the opening track from Irish trio Adebisi Shank's new self-evidently titled “This Is The Third Album From A Band Called Adebisi Shank,” due Aug. 12. Check out the HitFix exclusive premiere of the track below.

“We were trying to make something euphoric and huge, a universe of our own imagination that we could escape into,” said bassist Vin in a statement. “Our inspirations were more cinematic and fantastical.”

It should tell you something that the band lists video games, movies and one particular HBO hit series among its other more musical inspirations.

Want more to sample? Below “World in Harmony” is “Voodoo Vision” and “Big Unit,” too.

Here is the tracklist for “This Is The Third Album From A Band Called Adebisi Shank”:

1. World In Harmony

2. Big Unit

3. Turnaround

4. Mazel Tov

5. Thundertruth

6. Sensation

7. Chaos Emeralds

8. Voodoo Vision

9. (trio always)