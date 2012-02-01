Adele and Kelly Clarkson duke it out for the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100

Adele”s “Set Fire To The Rain” is strong enough to hold off Kelly Clarkson”s “Stronger” for the top spot on the Billboard 100, although Clarkson”s song is gaining momentum.

This marks “Fire”s” second week at No. 1, as Adele”s “21,” which features “Fire,” spends its 18th non-consecutive week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

“Stronger” leaps 8-2 on the Hot 100, as well as climbs 3-1 on the Digital Songs chart. It is the “American Idol” winner’s second No. 1 on the digital chart, following “My Life Would Suck Without You,” according to Billboard.

“Stronger” pushes Rihanna”s former charttopper, “We Found Love” featuring Calvin Harris down 2-3, which starts a chain effect: Flo Rida”s “Good Feeling” falls 3-4, and David Guetta”s “Turn Me On” featuring Nicki Minaj slips 4-5.

Bruno Mars” “It Will Rain” and “LMFAO”s “Sexy and I Know It” remain at No. 6 and No. 7 respectively.

Jessie J”s “Domino” moves 10-8, Katy Perry”s “The One That Got Away” falls 5-9 and Tyga”s “Rack City” rises one spot to No. 11.

While Perry”s decline would seem to indicate that “One” will not reach the summit, and she, therefore, will not be the first artist to land six songs from one album in the top spot, she still has reason to celebrate this week: “One” reached the top of Billboard”s Pop Song chart, which is based solely on top 40 airplay (the Billboard Hot 100 combines airplay and sales). Therefore, Perry is the only artist to ever have more than four No. 1s from a solo album top Pop Songs.

