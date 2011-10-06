Adele, B.o.B. and Rihanna all score Billboard Hot 100 victories

Well hello, B.O.B. Welcome back. We haven”t heard much from the rapper this year as he”s been preparing his second album, but now he roars back with title track, “Strange Clouds” featuring Lil Wayne. The tune floats onto the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 7.

He”s not the only one celebrating this week: Adele sees her tune, “Someone Like You” bounce back to No 1, swapping places with Maroon 5″s “Moves Like Jagger” featuring Christina Aguilera, which drops to No. 2.

Foster the People”s “Pumped Up Kicks” stays at No. 3. Gym Class Heroes” “Stereo Hearts” featuring Adam Levine inches 5-4. The Maroon 5 frontman isn”t the only artist with two tracks in the top 10: LMFAO ties up No. 5 and No. 6 with “Party Rock Anthem,” followed by “Sexy And I Know It,” according to Billboard.

David Guetta scores his 3rd top 10, as “Without You” featuring Usher moves 11-8. Rihanna celebrates her 20th Hot 100 top 10 as “We Found Love” featuring Calvin Harris finds its way to No. 9, leaping seven places. Cobra Starship”s “You Make Me Feel” featuring Sabi squeezes out one more week in the top 10, as the tune falls 9-10.