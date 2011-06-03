Adele cancels entire U.S. tour due to vocal problems

Adele has cancelled the nine remaining dates on her sold-out North American tour due to vocal issues.

The British singer, whose current album, “21,” spent nine weeks atop the Billboard 200 this year, had already postponed five shows last week due to laryngitis and was slated to resume with the June 4 show at San Francisco’s Warfield Theater. Today came word that the rest of the tour would be scotched after a voice doctor recommended total vocal rest for the next few weeks. The theater outing started May 12, but Adele was only able to complete eight of the 22 planned shows. Among the cancellations are two Los Angeles show for next week, including a sold-out Greek Theater gig.

“I”m really frustrated. I was hoping with a week”s rest I”d be better to sing again straight away,” said Adele in a statement. “However there is absolutely nothing I can do but take the doctor”s advice and rest some more. I’m so sorry. See you soon.”

Though Columbia Records says plans to reschedule cancelled dates “are being investigated,” there is no word on when they might take place.

Adele”s single, “Rolling In the Deep” is No. 1 for the fourth week on the Billboard Hot 100.

For more information on the cancelled dates go to http://www.adele.tv.