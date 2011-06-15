Adele conquers Lady Gaga to retake the Billboard 200

Adele”s “21” returns to the top of The Billboard 200 for a 10th non-consecutive week, toppling Lady Gaga”s “Born This Way” after only two weeks at No. 1. The British singer”s set moved No. 2 to No. 1 and sold 114,000 (a sales decrease of 5%). Mother Monster”s moved 100,000 (-42%).
The original Broadway cast recording of “The Book of Mormon” crashes back onto the chart at No. 3 with 61,000 copies (+2,116%) after the musical took home nine Tony Awards on Sunday. That makes it the highest charting Broadway cast album since 1969, when “Hair” took the summit for 13 weeks and the biggest sales week since Nielsen started tracking sales data in 1991. The musical – created by “South Park”s” Try Parker and Matt Stone and “Avenue Q” co-writer Rob Lopez — was initially sold digital-only three weeks ago (and it landed at No. 31) and went physical on June 7 in time for the awards show. It was off of the chart before this previous week.
i’m a little monster but the reality is that this year is for adele:)