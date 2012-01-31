Adele is performing at the Grammys

Adele finally has her first live gig since undergoing vocal cord surgery lined up. The 2012 Grammy Awards, on Feb. 12, will boast a performance from the “Rolling in the Deep” singer.

“I’m immensely proud to have been asked to perform at this year’s Grammy Awards,” said the British singer. “It’s an absolute honor to be included in such a night, and for it to be my first performance in months is very exciting and of course nerve-racking, but what a way to get back into it all.”

Adele has collected two Grammy awards previously, for Best New Artist and Best Female Pop Vocal (“Chasing Pavements”). She is up for an impressive six honors at the Sunday ceremony, including Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year and Album of the Year.

She underwent surgery in November for a vocal cord hemorrhage, which caused her to cancel numerous appearances and tours.

Adele joins other performers like Jason Aldean and Kelly Clarkson; Glen Campbell with The Band Perry and Blake Shelton; Coldplay and Rihanna; Foo Fighters; Bruno Mars; Paul McCartney; Nicki Minaj; and Taylor Swift.