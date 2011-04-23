Adele looks to bounce back to No. 1 on next week’s Billboard 200

Adele”s “21” will likely bounce back to the top spot next week as it is poised to sell up to 125,000 copies. Not only does the British singer”s second set bob back to No. 1 for the sixth week, it could increase in sales by more than 25% over this week. The boost is concurrent with Easter sales and the first single “Rolling in the Deep”s” rise at pop radio.

Also taking a nice leap is the Disney”s soundtrack to “Lemonade Mouth,” a musical drama that aired on the Disney Channel on April 15. Is this the next “High School Musical?” The set debuted this week at No. 18, but could leap as high as No. 4 on the Billboard 200, according to Hits Daily Double.

Otherwise, it”s a pretty static in the Top 10 with only one debut: The Glee Cast”s “Glee Presents The Warblers,” which will enter the chart at No. 2. This week”s No. 1, Foo Fighters” “Wasting Light,” slips to No. 3. Britney Spears” “Femme Fatale” may move up one to 5, Alison Krauss & Union Station”s “Paper Airplane” falls to No. 6, and Mumford & Sons” “Sigh No More” moves up three to 7.

It”s a horse race for the remaining three spots as sets from Justin Bieber, Chris Brown and Wiz Khalifa are all too close to call with two days left of sales before the chart week closes.