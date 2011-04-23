Adele looks to bounce back to No. 1 on next week’s Billboard 200

#Chris Brown #Britney Spears #Adele #Disney #Wiz Khalifa #Justin Bieber
04.24.11 7 years ago

Adele”s “21” will likely bounce back to the top spot next week as it is poised to sell up to 125,000 copies. Not only does the British singer”s second set bob back to No. 1 for the sixth week, it could increase in sales by more than 25% over this week. The boost is concurrent with Easter sales and the  first single “Rolling in the Deep”s” rise at pop radio.

Also taking a nice leap is the Disney”s soundtrack to “Lemonade Mouth,” a musical drama that aired on the Disney Channel on April 15. Is this the next “High School Musical?”  The set debuted this week at No. 18, but could leap as high as No. 4 on the Billboard 200, according to Hits Daily Double.

Otherwise, it”s a pretty static in the Top 10 with only one debut: The Glee Cast”s “Glee Presents The Warblers,” which will enter the chart at No. 2. This week”s No. 1, Foo Fighters” “Wasting Light,” slips to No. 3. Britney Spears” “Femme Fatale” may move up one to 5,  Alison Krauss & Union Station”s “Paper Airplane” falls to No. 6, and Mumford & Sons” “Sigh No More” moves up three to 7.

It”s a horse race for the remaining three spots as sets from Justin Bieber, Chris Brown and Wiz Khalifa are all too close to call with two days left of sales before the chart week closes.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Chris Brown#Britney Spears#Adele#Disney#Wiz Khalifa#Justin Bieber
TAGSadeleAlison Kraussbillboard 200 chart previewBritney SpearsChris BrownDISNEYfoo FoghtersGleeJustin BieberLemonade MouthMUMFORD AND SONSWarblersWiz Khalifa

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP