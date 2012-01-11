Adele makes it 15 weeks at No. 1 on album sales chart

Adele”s “21” moved 124,000 copies last week (-14%), enough for another week at No. 1 on The Billboard 200 album sales chart. That makes it 15 weeks at the summit; the last album to make it that many was the “Titanic” soundtrack, for 16 weeks in 1998. “21” may get to that high-water mark next week, considering the lack of competition out of new January releases.

Drake”s “Take Care” sits tight at No. 2 with 42,000 (-41%). Recently announced Coachella headliners The Black Keys climb No. 7 to No. 3 (42,000, -8%) as Young Jeezy”s “TM103: Hustlerz Ambition” falls No. 3 to No. 4 (36,000, -47%). Coldplay”s “Mylo Xyloto” ascends No. 8 to No. 5 (28,000, -37%) while that album”s special guest Rihanna moves No. 9 to No. 6 with “Talk That Talk” (27,000, -35%).

SafetySuit”s sophomore set “These Times” bows at No. 7 with 26,000, and that”s with sales only through iTunes, due to an exclusive deal. All other retailers get the set this week. The chart and sales of the set are two new bests for the rock band. Their debut “Life Left to Go” topped out at No. 173 in 2009.

LMFAO”s “Sorry for Party Rocking” slips No. 5 to No. 8 (25,000, -48%), “Now 40” moves up No. 10 to No. 9 (24,000, -42%) and Florence + The Machine”s “Ceremonials” dips No. 6 to No. 10 (24,000, -50%).

Album sales are down 25% compared to last week and up 7% compared to the same sales week last year. Since it”s only been one reported sales week into the year, that subsequently means sales are up 7% over last year.