Adele may be No. 1, but ‘E.T’ sets an out-of-this world Hot 100 record

Katy Perry”s “E.T.” featuring Kanye West may fall out of the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 this week, but Perry sets a much sweeter record: with “E.T.” at No. 2, it marks the first time an artist has spent 52 consecutive weeks in the top 10 of the chart.

Perry”s streak began when “California Gurls” featuring Snoop Dogg bowed on the Hot 100 at No. 2 for the week of May 29, 2010. This week”s chart is dated May 21.

Knocking Perry”s “E.T.” out of the top spot is Adele”s “Rolling in the Deep,” meaning the British singer has both the No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 and the No. 1 single on the Hot 100 simultaneously. She”s the first female artist to do so since Ke$ha hit both summits in January 2010 with the single “TiK ToK” and album “Animal,” according to Billboard. More remarkably, it is the first song by a female solo artist to top both Billboard”s Alternative Songs chart and the Hot 100 since Sinead O”Connor”s “Nothing Compares 2 U” in 1990.

Just as Adele will likely receive an additional surge next week from performing on “Dancing With the Stars” earlier this week, Jennifer Lopez gets a boost from singing “On the Floor” featuring Pitbull on “American Idol” last week: that song jumps 7-3 this week on the Billboard Hot 100. The Black Eyed Peas” “Just Can”t Get Enough” stays at No. 4, as Bruno Mars” “The Lazy Song” remains at No. 5.

Elsewhere in the Top 10, Britney Spears” “Till The World Ends” drops 3-6 after getting a huge boost last week from the Nicki Minaj/Ke$ha remix, while Lady Antebellum”s new single, “Just a Kiss,” debut at No. 7, marking the highest entry on the Hot 100 by a country group in the history of the Billboard Hot 100.

Pitbull gets his second mention in the Top 10 as his “Give Me Everything” featuring Ne-Yo, Afrojack and Nayer scoots 13-8. Rihanna and Chris Brown find themselves side by side on the chart as her “S&M” falls 6-9 and Brown”s “Look At Me Now” featuring Lil Wayne and Busta Rhymes stays at No. 10.

Other notable debuts include “Where Them Girls At” by DJ David Guetta featuring Flo Rida and Minaj, which bows at No. 14, and Bad Meets Evil, the duo formed by Eminem and Royce da 5″9.” Their “Fast Lane” speeds onto the Hot 100 at No. 32.

As for Lady Gaga’s “Judas,” the release of the song’s video only gives it a tiny boost as it move 20-19 on the Billboard Hot 100 in its fourth week.