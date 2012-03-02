Adele on track for 23rd week atop the Billboard 200 with ’21’

At the risk of sounding like a broken record, Adele”s “21” is a lock to stay at No. 1 for another week on the Billboard 200.

For those keeping count, that means the Grammy-winning title will ratchet up 23 non-consecutive weeks at No. 1. With an estimated tally of 225,000 copies, it will also approach a total sales figure of 8 million copies. But “21” isn”t alone, “19,” Adele”s first album, remains in the Top 10 at No. 7, according to Hits Daily Double.

Mourners continue to express their grief by buying Whitney Houston. She has an astounding four titles in the next week”s Top 10: Her “Greatest Hits” is No. 2 with 115,000 copies, while “The Bodyguard” soundtrack, which features a number of tunes from Houston is No. 4 at 55,000 copies. Her self titled set is poised to land at No. 8 and “I Look To You” at No. 9.

That leaves four spots for other acts and room for only one debut: WZRD”s self-titled set at No. 3. WZRD is the duo composed of Kid Cudi and Dot da Genius. Cudi made headlines this week after he tweeted his extreme dismay that Universal Republic was shipping only 55,000 copies to retail. Given that the title is projected to sell up to 80,000, clearly a fair amount sold via digital retailer.5-problems-with-his-rant

Tyga”s “Careless World: Rise of the Last King” likely drops only one spot to No. 5; “Now That”s What I Call Music” is slated to also fall one space to No. 6 and Drake”s “Take Care” rises 13-10.

So who looks to spoil Adele”s party? Bruce Springsteen, that”s who. The Boss”s 17th studio album, “Wrecking Ball,” comes out March 6 and could bump label mate Adele out of the top spot.