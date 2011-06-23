Adele returns to North America with more concert dates

After canceling a number of June tour dates due to laryngitis, Adele has rescheduled those shows plus thrown in six more.

The dates will take place in two shifts: August and October, starting Aug. 9 at Vancouver”s Orpheum Theater.

Adele”s “21,” which drops to No xx this week, has spent 10 weeks atop the BIllboard 200 album chart and has sold more than 2 million copies since its February release making it the top seller of 2011. First single, “Rolling in the Deep” is No. 1 for the 7th week on the Billboard Hot 100. Though she is only 23, Adele has spent more time in the top spot in her native UK than any other female artist in history, according to her label.



August 9 Vancouver, BC Orpheum Theatre*

August 11 Troutdale, Or Edgefield**

August 12 Seattle, WA Paramount Theatre*

August 14 Berkeley, CA The Greek Theatre*

August 15 Los Angeles, CA The Greek Theatre*

August 17 Los Angeles, CA The Palladium*

August 18 San Diego, CA Open Air Theater***

August 20 Las Vegas, NV The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas****

August 21 Salt Lake City, UT Gallivan Center**

August 24 Saint Paul, MN Theater at Xcel Energy Center**



October 7 Atlantic City, NJ Borgata Spa & Resort****

October 8 Durham, NC Durham Performing Arts Center****

October 10 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium*

October 11 Asheville, NC Thomas Wolfe Auditorium*

October 13 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Live****

October 14 Miami, FL Waterfront Theater at American Airlines Arena****

October 16 Atlanta, GA Fox Theatre***

October 18 Spring, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion****

October 19 Austin, TX Frank Erwin Center***

October 21 Grand Prairie, TX Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie**

*All original tickets honored

**Venue change, original tickets honored

***Venue change, check with point of purchase for ticket information

****Newly added show



