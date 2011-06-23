Adele returns to North America with more concert dates

06.23.11 7 years ago

After canceling a number of June tour dates due to laryngitis, Adele has rescheduled those shows plus thrown in six more.

The dates will take place in two shifts: August and October, starting  Aug. 9 at Vancouver”s Orpheum Theater.

Adele”s “21,” which drops to No xx this week, has spent 10 weeks atop the BIllboard 200 album chart and has sold more than 2 million copies since its February release making it the top seller of 2011. First single, “Rolling in the Deep”  is No. 1 for the 7th week on the Billboard Hot 100.  Though she is only 23, Adele has spent more time in the top spot in her native UK than any other female artist in history, according to her label.

 
August 9          Vancouver, BC            Orpheum Theatre*         
August 11        Troutdale, Or               Edgefield**
August 12        Seattle, WA                 Paramount Theatre*
August 14        Berkeley, CA               The Greek Theatre*
August 15        Los Angeles, CA         The Greek Theatre*
August 17        Los Angeles, CA         The Palladium*
August 18        San Diego, CA            Open Air Theater***
August 20        Las Vegas, NV            The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas****
August 21        Salt Lake City, UT       Gallivan Center**
August 24        Saint Paul, MN            Theater at Xcel Energy Center**
 
October 7        Atlantic City, NJ           Borgata Spa & Resort****
October 8        Durham, NC                Durham Performing Arts Center****
October 10      Nashville, TN               Ryman Auditorium*
October 11      Asheville, NC               Thomas Wolfe Auditorium*
October 13      Orlando, FL                 Hard Rock Live****
October 14      Miami, FL                    Waterfront Theater at American Airlines Arena****
October 16      Atlanta, GA                  Fox Theatre***
October 18      Spring, TX                   Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion****
October 19      Austin, TX                    Frank Erwin Center***
October 21      Grand Prairie, TX        Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie**

*All original tickets honored
**Venue change, original tickets honored
***Venue change, check with point of purchase for ticket information
****Newly added show

 
 

