Adele tops Billboard Hot 100… again

There”s a little something for everyone in the Top 100 of the Billboard Hot 100 this week.

If it”s beautiful ballads you want, Adele”s “Someone Like You” logs its fourth week at No. 1, for straight-ahead pop fans, Maroon 5″s “Moves Like Jagger” featuring Christina Aguilera stays at No. 1, alternative rockers can keep outrunning the gun in Foster The People”s “Pumped Up Kicks” at No. 3 and rap lovers can thump to “Young, Wild & Free.” The Snoop Dogg track with Wiz Khalifa and Bruno Mars enters the big chart at No. 10. The tune is the first from the sound track to Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa”s soundtrack for their forthcoming movie “Mac and Devin Go To High School.” The song is Snoop”s 10th Top 10 and Khalifa”s third, according to Billboard.

In between, LMFAO”s “Sexy And I Know It” stays at No. 4, while Gym Class Heroes” Stereo Hearts featuring Adam Levine hangs out at No. 5 again.

The following tunes all edge up one: Rihanna”s “We Found Love” featuring Calvin Harris moves to No. 6, David Guetta”s “Without You” featuring Usher” goes to No. 7, Cobra Starship”s “You Make Me Feel” featuring Sabi is at No. 8. All these slight upticks come courtesy of LMFAO”s “Party Rock Anthem” dropping 6-9.

