Adele’s ’21’ no. 1 on Billboard 200 chart for 24th week

Adele’s smash album “21” returns to no. 1 on the Billboard 200 this week. It’s occupied the top spot a whopping 24 (non-consecutive) times.

The Brit singer sold another 75,000 copies, barely beating out Alan Jackson’s new “Thirty Miles West,” which debuts at No. 2. Remarkably, “21” returns to No. 1 for the first time since March 17.

It’s now the first album to be in the top spot for 24 weeks since Prince & the Revolution’s “Purple Rain” soundtrack hit that mark way back in 1984 and 1985. “21” has sold 3.52 million copies in 2012.

After successfully reuniting, The Beach Boys’ “That’s Why God Made the Radio” debuts at No. 3 (61,000 copies sold), making it their highest charting album since 1974.

Another veteran act is also making big waves on the chart. Neil Young and Crazy Horse’s “Americana” debuts at No. 4 with 44,000 copies sold. It’s Youngs best-performing set since “Harvest” hit No. 1 nearly forty years ago.

Rapper Big K.R.I.T.’s debut studio album “Live From the Underground” arrives at No. 5 with 41,000 sold. “Underground” also debuts at No. 1 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

U.K. boy band One Direction’s “Up All Night” continues to sell well, dropping slightly from No. 4 to No. 6 with 40,000 sold (down 4%).

Meanwhile, last week’s top album, John Mayer’s “Born and Raised,” tumbles down to No. 7 after selling 39,000 (down 41%).

The top ten is rounded out by Curren$y’s “The Stoned Immaculate” at No. 8 with 36,000; Carrie Underwood’s “Blown Away” at No. 9 with 27,000; and Brandi Carlile’s “Bear Creek,” which debuts at No. 10 after moving 27,000 copies.