Adele’s ’21’ takes the No. 1 spot for the 14th time on The Billboard 200

Adele logs her 14th non-consecutive week at No. 1 on The Billboard 200 with “21” for the last week of 2011. The top-selling set sold 144,000 copies, which was a 64% decline from the week prior. No matter: “21” has been at the summit for the most weeks since the “Titanic” floated atop for 16 weeks in 1998.

Michael Buble”s “Christmas” predictably drops, from No. 1 to No. 24 with 21,000 (-96%). Blame the disappearance of the holidays for a general drop in sales overall this week.

Drake”s “Take Care” moves up No. 5 to No. 2 (72,000, -45%), Young Jeezy”s “TM103: Hustlerz Ambition” stays at No. 3 (67,000, -71%) and Lady Antebellum”s “Own the Night” scoots up No. 6 to No. 4 (54,000, -51%). LMFAO”s “Sorry for Party Rocking” makes it into the top tier for the first time as it ascends No. 16 to No. 5 (49,000, -34%).

Florence + the Machine”s “Ceremonials” re-enters the top 10, up from No. 20 to No. 6 (49,000, -34%). The Black Keys” “El Camino” rises No. 9 to No. 7 (45,000, -51%), Coldplay”s “Mylo Xyloto” climbs No. 12 to No. 8 (44,000, -48%), Rihanna”s “Talk That Talk” dips No. 7 to No. 9 (42,000, -58%) and “Now 40” keeps the No. 10 spot warm (41,000, -53%).

Albums sales for the week are down 49% compared to the week previous and down 1% compared to the same week last year. Sales were up 1% for the year, compared to last year overall.