Adele’s ‘Rolling in the Deep’ keeps Pitbull on a short leash…again

“Rolling in the Deep” rolls its way to its fifth week atop the Billboard Hot 100 this week. The biggest hit of Adele”s young career rises in airplay as it continues to gain traction at various formats.

After conquering most pop-leaning charts, it is now, believe it or not, climbing Billboard”s R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, according to Billboard.

The rest of the Top 10 remains fairly static as titles shift a little or hold steady. Pitbull”s “Give Me Everything” featuring Ne-Yo, AfroJack and Nayer remains at No. 2 (it”s No. 1 in the U.K.) as does Katy Perry”s “E.T.” featuring Kanye West at No. 3.

Bruno Mars” “The Lazy Song” ambitiously moves 6-4, bumping Jennifer Lopez”s “On the Floor” featuring Pitbull down one spot to No. 5.

LMFAO”s “Party Rock Anthem” featuring Lauren Bennett and GoonRock rises 9-6, recapturing its highest mark on the Hot 100 so far. Lady Gaga”s “The Edge of Glory” gains one spot to No. 7.

Black Eyed Peas” “Just Can”t Get Enough” falls 5-8, Britney Spears” “Till The World Ends” lives another day, but slides 7-9, while Lupe Fiasco”s “The Show Goes On” eases into the Top 10, moving 12-10.

The chart”s highest debut is Coldplay”s “Every Teardrop is a Waterfall,” which blasts on the Hot 100 at No. 29. Lil Wayne”s “How To Love” also gets a lot of love, as it zooms 69-12 on the big chart.

In other noteworthy chart news. “American Idol” winner Scotty McCreery”s first chart entry, “I Love You This Big” tumbles 11-35, while runner-up Lauren Alaina”s “Like My Mother Does” plummets 20-60. The good news is that while the falls are due to major dips in single sales, both tracks are gaining at radio.