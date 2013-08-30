A&E cancels ‘The Glades’

Say goodbye to “The Glades.”
A&E has officially canceled the drama, just days after the show’s season four finale earned a season-best 3.4 million total viewers, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The drama centered on a cop who relocates from Chicago to Florida. It starred Matt Passmore, Kiele Sanchez, Carlos Gomez, Uriah Shelton, Jordan Wall and Michelle Hurd.
Clifton Campbell-created show debuted in July 2010, and became the cable network’s first original program to last more than one season.
This season, “The Glades” averaged 2.6 million viewers in its Monday 9 p.m. slot.
Why they are cancelling the show that made A & E a network for great scripted shows is beyond understanding. Illustrious cast and a grand show! They should be supporting the show not cancelling it and leaving viewers of A & E programming with the star shot and a wedding to go to! The new executives at A & E are truly traitorous and making an inexcusable bad decision.
That’s ridiculous! They’ll cancel this great show and put on some reality crap like the big 3 networks. That’s why I stopped watching them and turned to cable stations like A&E
no they can’t cancel it now they have to complete the cliff hanger of jim waking up from being shot and winding up still getting married to callie like in the hospital room. can’t end the show like that
Then We should start a perdition for a season 5!
I feel for those who felt The Glades was great, and yes, it started off pretty good, but this season has been really hard to watch. For me it’s kind of a relief as I am one of those who, after several seasons of putting time in, continue to watch even if I’m not enjoying it anymore. Unfortunately I was spoiled about Jim’s shooting before I watched the last episode (my own fault), so I just blew off the last one. Why bother? On another note, fingers crossed for Longmire’s pick-up for season 3.
Are the idiots? It was because of shows like Glades that I started watching the cable stations. This just gives me an hour back from watching TV. It is not like I will keep watching their channel without them.I just hope they don’t cancel Longmire.
A&E’s POOR JUDGMENT CALL
I, along with several of my friends, am so disappointed to earn The Glades will not return. It was a lighthearted, fun show the show the entire family could watch. Rare these days.
You are really leaving us in a quandary…how will we know if Jim lives or dies? This is so unfair and unheard of. No one cancels a show leaving watchers in suspense for ever. Thank you so much for that consideration.
The title “The Glades” intrigued me; therefore, I watched the first episode and was hooked!! I enjoyed how each case was unraveled by Jim and his co-workers. Anticipating the next move or devious attempt of the guilty party or parties was suspenseful.
I am very disappointed to read in regards to the cancellation. I do not comprehend how they could cancel the show with the last episode of the 4th season in that manner. It is totally incomprehensible and irresponsible ending the season with Jim being shot. It leaves me wondering, whats going to happen next. An ending like this is common if it was a season finale. How can the writers, producers, and everyone who was involved in creating the show, end it so terribly!!!!! It discourages me to watch any show from A & E.