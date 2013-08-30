A&E cancels ‘The Glades’

Say goodbye to “The Glades.”

A&E has officially canceled the drama, just days after the show’s season four finale earned a season-best 3.4 million total viewers, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The drama centered on a cop who relocates from Chicago to Florida. It starred Matt Passmore, Kiele Sanchez, Carlos Gomez, Uriah Shelton, Jordan Wall and Michelle Hurd.

Clifton Campbell-created show debuted in July 2010, and became the cable network’s first original program to last more than one season. 

This season, “The Glades” averaged 2.6 million viewers in its Monday 9 p.m. slot.
 

