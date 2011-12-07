Afghan Whigs reform for ATP’s ‘I’ll Be Your Mirror,’ Guided By Voices out

The Afghan Whigs will play their first show in 13 years when the Greg Dulli-led band reunites for All Tomorrow”s Parties “I”ll Be Your Mirror” festival at London”s Alexandra Palace on May 27.

The revered Cincinnati band are taking the slot that had been held by Guided By Voices, who cancelled because they broke up and have cancelled all 2012 (and we presume beyond that) bookings.

Other performers during the May 25-27 festival, curated by Mogwai and ATP, include Slayer, Sleep, Mudhoney, Yuck, the Melvins, and a reunited Codeine. Newly added are The Archers of Loaf and Chavez, who reformed last year.



Furthermore, Dulli will curate the 2012 American edition of ATP”s “I”ll Be Your Mirror USA 2012, which will take place Sept. 21-23 in Asbury Park, N.J., the home of last year”s ATP festival.

It gets a little confusing, but “I”ll Be Your Mirror” is a sister festival launched last year by ATP Festivals. It”s a series of artist-curated music, film and art events. It takes its name from the B-side of the Velvet Underground”s “All Tomorrow”s Parties” single. Are you sensing a theme here?

As far as the Whigs, you might want to catch them while you can. Their publicist tells us that as of now, there are no other shows planned besides these two… We’ll see…



Here’s the line-up for the May 25-27 event:

May 25

Slayer performing “Reign in Blood”

Sheep

Melvins

Wolves in the Throne Room

YOB

More TBA



May 26

Mogwai

DirtyThree

Codeine

Mudhoney

Chavez

Floor

MoreTBA

May 27

The Afghan Whigs

Archers of Loaf

Yuck

Demdike Stare

Siskiyou

More TBA