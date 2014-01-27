Afghan Whigs set to release first new album in 16 years

01.27.14 5 years ago

The Afghan Whigs, who have already been announced as headliners at this year”s Coachella, will release their first album in 16 years on April 15….That should make tax day a little less painful.

“Do To The Beast” will reunite the Greg Dulli-led band with SubPop, its home for such releases as 1990″s “Up In It” and 1992″s “Congregation.” The group”s last new studio release was “1965,” on Columbia Records, which came out in 1998, three years before the band broke up. They reunited in 2012 for live shows.

The band has posted a logo for the album, which looks quite scary indeed, on its website.

Bob Odenkirk broke the news on Twitter when the actor/comedian posted a photo of Dulli and himself, adding, “The great Greg Dulli, of whom I am a fan, tells me new Afghan Whigs album coming soon. 1st in 16 years! Kickass.” 

afghan whigs, coachella, Cochella, Do To The Beast, Greg Dulli, SUBPOP

