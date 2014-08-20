After ‘Ant-Man’: Edgar Wright and Simon Pegg are brainstorming a new series of movies

(CBR) The team behind “Shaun of the Dead,” “Hot Fuzz” and “The World”s End” are putting the wheels in motion for an all-new trilogy.

Simon Pegg confirmed in an interview with BBC 6 Music that he and frequent collaborator Edgar Wright are discussing possibilities for a new series of films, now that their much-loved Cornetto Trilogy has come to an end.

“Edgar and I were having a conversation the other day about it and it has a title and everything,” he said. “We”re kind of into a creative cycle now. We”ve all got different things on, and we know we have to get those things done, but the coming together thing is without question on the table and will happen when we can do it.”

Pegg clarified that “The World”s End” was the final chapter in the Cornetto Trilogy, but he and Wright always intended to reunite for further films.

“When we said the trilogy was over, it was because that group of films was over,” he said. “They”re all kind of related with each other and deal with a specific idea. There”s a criteria to those films. The next thing we do won”t have to do that, it will just be something else. We made three films in ten years and hopefully in the next decade we”ll make another three. I really, really love working with those guys and I never wanna not work with them. So, yeah, that”s not even a question.”

(via ComingSoon.net)