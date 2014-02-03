‘Agent 47’ recruits ‘Star Trek’s’ Zachary Quinto

(CBR) The artist occasionally known as Mr. Spock is trading in his Starfleet uniform for an even darker affair: “Agent 47”.

Deadline reports Zachary Quinto has joined the cast of director Aleksander Bach”s “Agent 47”, based on the “Hitman” video game franchise; there”s no word yet on the actor”s role. He”s the second actor to join the project, following “Homeland” actor Rupert Friend, who took over the title role following actor Paul Walker”s death in December.

“Agent 47”, written by Skip Woods and Michael Finch, begins filming in March.