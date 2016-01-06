‘Agent Carter’ cast shines in new season 2 photos

Hayley Atwell is back this January as everyone's favorite super spy on “Marvel's Agent Carter”. The photo gallery below provides our first look at Atwell and her co-stars James D'Arcy, Chad Michael Murray, Enver Gjokaj, Lesley Boone and Bridget Regan.

While the photo gallery reveals some familiar faces, it also includes four new characters: Wynn Everett, who plays the Hollywood starlet Whitney Frost, Reggie Austin as Dr. Jason Wilkes, Currie Graham as Senator Chadwick, and Lotte Verbeek as Ana Jarvis.

As always, the cast looks absolutely fantastic. Each actor's look fits perfectly into Hollywood in the late 1940s. Costume designer Giovanna Melton really captured the essence of the stylish, sophisticated look of the era.

Check out the full cast photo galley below:

“Dedicated to the fight against new Atomic Age threats in the wake of World War II, Peggy must now journey from New York City to Los Angeles for her most dangerous assignment yet. But even as she discovers new friends, a new home – and perhaps even a new love – she”s about to find out that the bright lights of the post-war Hollywood mask a more sinister threat to everyone she is sworn to protect.”

“Agent Carter” returns for a two-hour premiere January 19 at 9/8C on ABC.