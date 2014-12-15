‘Agent Carter’ clip has TWO fully formed female characters…twice as many as other shows

#Agent Carter #Marvel
12.15.14 4 years ago

The first clip for the “Agent Carter” series does in one minute what many films and television shows can”t manage, ever. It features two women, with names, having a conversation, about something other than a man. That”s right, it passes the Bechdal Test.

Hayley Atwell”s turn as Peggy Carter in “Captain America” was arguably the biggest breakout character in the Marvel universe next to Phil Coulson. Audiences immediately took a shine to her no-nonsense approach to being a woman in a man”s military. But what sets Peggy Carter apart from dozens of “one of the boys” Strong Female Characters™ is her personality.

Yep, she”s tough as nails, but she”s also not above being uncertain. Yes, she goes toe-to-toe with any womanizing general, but she”s also going to wear lipstick and tailored skirt suits. She”s a spy, but she”s also a friend and co-worker. It's almost as if blending several character traits together forms a more complete representation of a human being instead of a paper doll cutout.

Unrelated: I truly hope they find a way to make it canon that Peggy is the inspiration behind Carmen Sandiego. I mean, look at his fabulous silhouette!

Image Credit: Marvel Entertainment

“Agent Carter” comes to ABC on January 6, 2015.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Agent Carter#Marvel
TAGSagent carterCLIPComic BooksMarvelPeggy Carter

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 11 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP