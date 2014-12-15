‘Agent Carter’ clip has TWO fully formed female characters…twice as many as other shows

The first clip for the “Agent Carter” series does in one minute what many films and television shows can”t manage, ever. It features two women, with names, having a conversation, about something other than a man. That”s right, it passes the Bechdal Test.

Hayley Atwell”s turn as Peggy Carter in “Captain America” was arguably the biggest breakout character in the Marvel universe next to Phil Coulson. Audiences immediately took a shine to her no-nonsense approach to being a woman in a man”s military. But what sets Peggy Carter apart from dozens of “one of the boys” Strong Female Characters™ is her personality.

Yep, she”s tough as nails, but she”s also not above being uncertain. Yes, she goes toe-to-toe with any womanizing general, but she”s also going to wear lipstick and tailored skirt suits. She”s a spy, but she”s also a friend and co-worker. It's almost as if blending several character traits together forms a more complete representation of a human being instead of a paper doll cutout.

Unrelated: I truly hope they find a way to make it canon that Peggy is the inspiration behind Carmen Sandiego. I mean, look at his fabulous silhouette!

Image Credit: Marvel Entertainment

“Agent Carter” comes to ABC on January 6, 2015.