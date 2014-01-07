‘Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ offers answers about Coulson but frustrates anyway

When the last episode of “Marvel’s Agents Of SHIELD” aired, it seemed like a natural and intriguing place to hit pause for the season, and they promised that they’d be offering answers when the show finally returned.
So… did they?
Starting with the “previously on” clips package, there is an admirable sense of urgency to the episode. It felt like they took the mid-season break into account, using the entire pre-title teaser to re-introduce the team in action. We get May and Ward breaking up a deal to sell “100% premium grade Chitauri metal,” and one guy gets away and takes off running. We get to see Fitz/Simmons and their drones head him off in one direction, we see Skye hacking the building’s security network, and when the guy finally reaches the roof, there’s a full SHIELD team waiting there with Agent Victoria Hand (Saffron Burrows) at the head of it.
Picking up 36 hours after Coulson’s abduction, things have definitely changed a bit. Agent Hand has taken over The Bus, which is now packed with agents, and it seems that there are two different agendas in play. Hand is looking for Centipede, and the team is worried about Coulson.
They should be, too, because it looks like things are real bad for Coulson. Even when he manages to overpower a guard and escape, it’s just a set-up so that he understands how truly stranded he is. Things aren’t any easier for Vanchat, the guy they arrested in the opening teaser, and the interrogation scene with Ward strapped into his chair is certainly a novel spin on a familiar beat.
The Vanchat stuff is just busywork, though. What really matters about this week is what happens between Edison Po (Cullen Douglas), Raina (Ruth Negga), and Coulson. When they show brief glimpses of Coulson’s memory of Tahiti, they are so obviously stylized and not real that I can imagine Coulson is particularly shocked to learn that they’re not real. Little by little, we see that facade slip over the course of the episode, and we get glimpses of Dr. Streitan (Ron Glass), who we saw in the first episode of the series.
I was surprised to see them dispatch Po completely in this episode. He seemed like someone who might hang around for a while as a character. Raina eclipses him and his place in the organization, and the Clairvoyant has obviously decided to keep Raina close. We learn in this one that she’s had no real first-hand contact with the Clairvoyant so far. She’s been climbing her way through the organization, and this week represents her last big push to get to the top.
The episode made solid use of Skye, and what looks like a cold-blooded dismissal by Agent May at the start of the episode turned out to be a vote of confidence, a nice reversal and an indication that they’re not going to keep playing the same dynamics out over and over. More than any episode so far, this one made the team look like a unified whole, all of them able to contribute something to the rescue of Coulson. Fitz/Simmons come up with a bracelet that neutralizes the Centipede device in the supersoldiers, and Ward’s the lucky guy who gets to actually try to strap one onto a guy during hand-to-hand combat. When Coulson finally removes Skye’s digital training wheels at the end of the episode, it seems to mark this as a genuine turning point, and not just for Coulson.
But does this really feel like an answer? We do finally get a long look at the procedure that brought Coulson back to life, and Ron Glass shows up to explain his part in things. But even once we see the startling image of a machine apparently knitting new brain matter directly into Coulson’s head while he repeats “Please. Please. Let me die. Please” over and over, it doesn’t seem to clarify anything. Dr. Streiten talks about how Director Fury ordered them to go to any length to bring Coulson back, but he is maddeningly vague when he describes the process. I know why… obviously, they will continue to have Coulson chip away at the conspiracy to replace his memories… but it ends up feeling very calculated. By giving us just enough information that they can honestly say they offered up an answer, it’s all about prolonging things further. I get that’s the way television works, but I don’t like it when you can see the mechanics of it.
I liked the use of Rob Huebel as Lloyd Rathman. Huebel does unctuous douche better than anyone, and the only thing I wished is that Skye had made him squirm more before he finally gave her the information and access she needed. Skye can’t help but enjoy pretending to be May, and she does seem to have a good time dressing the part. The show needed to have some lighter moments to balance the rather grim image of Coulson begging for someone to end his life, and it seemed like they made the right choice using Skye to do that.
There were other touches I liked. I thought it was a nice moment when May told Ward why she got Skye off the Bus to begin with. “You don’t have to assume the worst of me,” she says, and it’s a good point. They can’t have everyone doubt everyone else on the team every week, and the sooner they get them all on the same page, the better I think it’ll be for the series overall. I also liked that they spent some money on that great shot of The Bus as May changed direction to go look for Coulson. I know they’re dealing with a TV budget, so it becomes about picking a few moments here and there where they spend, and it’s even harder when you have a show that supposedly takes place around the world. The show feels like it’s basically straining against the constraints of budget every week.
By far, my favorite moment in the episode was when Raina uses the memory of The Cellist against Coulson. It’s the one time she actually seems to get to him, and it pays off the time we’ve spent with Coulson in the theatrical films in a nice way. We’ve seen that Coulson is a romantic, that he’s a guy with a nostalgic side, and that he’s not afraid to express himself. It is a genuinely crappy hand he was dealt, and not being able to ever re-connect with The Cellist seems like a steep price to pay. He tells Raina, “I trust the system. They keep secrets for a reason,” but it seems to be gnawing at him anyway. It’s a nice moment for Clark Gregg to play, and when she mentions Tahiti and he immediately responds with his “It’s a magical place” verbal tic, it’s clearing programming, something he does involuntarily. That would bother me more than anything else, the notion of somebody having wired me to do certain tricks on command.
The episode ends with Centipede smashed on a global scale and Raina in custody, but it can’t be that easy. After all, the tag revealed Mike, still alive, his Centipede arm gear permanently fused to him by the fire, one leg missing, and now he’s got one of those ocular implants that tells him what he has to do. He is a dangerous loose end, and I’m guessing we’ll see him again before the end of the season.
I wish I felt like tonight’s episode had really landed its punches. Something about it feels too calculated, and it’s that thing where you get an answer, but only to set up more questions. I know it’s a function of storytelling, but when it’s handled as inelegantly as this, it doesn’t sit right.
Maybe I’m wrong. Maybe you guys felt like you got answers you wanted. Let me know… how did you feel about the return of “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” tonight?
Drew, Is this theory crazy? The Clairvoyant is the Robert Redford character in Captain America: The Winter Solider.
I think the Clairvoyant is the Vision and that Coulson is Wonder Man and when they’re put face to face, the comic book creation of the Vision we know will take place. It’d also be a nice lead into Age of Ultron.
watching this episode I thought of Ultron as The Cairvoyant. I like Vision as him as well.
knowing the show, its going to be a no-name disappointment.
Well, either you and I are both crazy, or it’s not crazy…I think that there is definitely a connection. CA:TWS seems like it’s going to show the darker sides of SHIELD, and some of Raina’s lines in this episode were eerily reminiscient of some of Redford’s lines in the trailer. Moreover, Hand’s actions in her two episodes are ambiguous enough that I’d bet she could be involved with Centipede…Which could be because the whole thing is being run by Redford.
I thought the same thing about Redford. Streitan mentioned six or seven attepts at saving Coulson’s life. There was a curious line in the same scene about them doing stuff no good doctor would do. Was this a possible hint at Doctor Strange?
How could it be Redford? He’s never going to do a TV show. They were luck to get him for Winter Soldier.
And people who want The Vision will get their wish in Age Of Ultron. It won’t be Coulson, but it will be someone familiar.
I actually enjoyed this episode quite a bit. I’m not sure how I feel about the Coulson storyline, but I’m liking Gregg in this role and thought the scene with him begging to die was chilling.
It hasn’t been the show I expected overall, but I’m enjoying most of the episodes enough to stick with it. Skye is growing on me and I think there’s getting to be much more chemistry with the cast.
I agree, I wanted them to just come out and say what happened but just really glad agents of shield is finally shaping up to be a good show and tonight’s episode was great. Didn’t know Clark Gregg had that in him, great performance!
I really enjoyed tonight’s episode. The clairvoyant is most probably SHIELD.
I watched it and gave it a chance for the first few minutes, but started fast-forwarding when I saw that the Skye/Ward/AndTheRest thing was going to just be blah blah blah busywork as they burst in on Coulson at the last second, right before we would have really (maybe) learned something. I let it play a couple of times whenever I saw Coulson onscreen, but realized quickly it was going to just be blah blah blah until the end of the episode, and so continued to fast-forward until I saw something that looked like it was something. And then we got vague answers and characters speaking cryptically about things that happened, rather than like regular humans would have discussed it. It was like watching every defining conversation of LOST.
Sigh… the pointlessness of this show is crushing my nerd soul.
Why even watch television if you want JUST the story beats? Go read Wikipedia’s summaries. Or perhaps better, some comics. Surely?
I mean, and this is true of all of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the performances elevate the storytelling by quite a bit. You can fast-forward through The Avengers and find out that they win, but that’s not the point.
The performances on this show, sadly, don’t elevate the thin, cliche’d storytelling. I’ve watched every episode of this show, hoping that the level of storytelling would rise to even the worst of the MCU movies (Iron Man 2), and thus far, SHIELD hasn’t risen to much more than an episode of “She Spies”.
As pointed out in a different interview with the showrunners, there are tons of shows out there right now that feel more like the MCU than SHIELD does. Sleepy Hollow, Arrow, Scandal, the Blacklist.
Here, eleven episodes in, we have the measure of what this show is going to give us, and exactly how ambitious it intends to be. Each episode has one tiny sci-fi idea; add a limp connection to either Chitauri technology, Norse artifacts, or Extremis; then let each of the characters do their rote personality quirk (Agent May glowers stoicly, Skye snarks and hacks into a computer using TV logic not real computer logic, Fitz or Simmons says something delightfully brainy and/or showing they are growing/changing, Ward says something robotic before unconvincingly becoming a temporary action hero, Coulson quips and then makes a vague reference to either being a robot or visiting Tahiti); Then there’s one or two generic actions scenes where the beats are lifted straight out of the A-team. Then at the end of the episode, we get one tiny nugget of something that’s interesting or relevant.
So when I’m watching, and I see Skye sit down at a computer, I know nothing she says is going to be more than reciting technobabble that doesn’t have any point except to fill two or three minutes of airtime. When I see Fitz/Simmons, I know it’s going to be charmingly cute nerdspeak where it starts off where they have a theory about how something might work, but what if we try this? all of which is just filling airtime. Ward and May are going to spin, run, and kick in the same boringly choreographed action beats that are designed to fill airtime for a couple of minutes. The villain of the episode only speaks in vague, campy, purring villain-speak for most of the episode, giving at best vague hints that they are part of some larger conspiracy or organization but never in a way that real humans speak. Nothing they say is relevant or interesting until right before they are either killed, or kill the secondary villain who was about to spill information that would have been interesting to the viewer.
So whenever I watch this show and any of these types of scenes pop up, I know there’s no point in watching, as there will be neither good writing, believable acting, or interestingly choreographed action. I can fast-forward, confident that I’m not missing anything.
It seemed pretty telegraphed that Raina IS the clairvoyant, right??
That’s what I thought initially, but it also smacked of a red herring. She knew things about Coulson she couldn’t have known, and she had little or no contact with the Clairvoyant up to that point. Both were clues that seemed determined to misdirect us about her role.
They may be toying with the idea of making her the Clairvoyant, but they probably have someone else in mind, or a backup in case that would be too obvious.
Unless they were hiding something from Coulson about his being brought back to life, it doesn’t make a lot of sense that they had to put a fake story in his head. I guess they decided that making him a clone or a robot was too obvious, but it would have fit the plot better. And we still don’t know how they managed to bring him back to life…
I rather liked the episode and wish they’d left well enough alone on the Coulson reveal. That creepy lab and brain-stitching machine were plenty enough to keep me satiated until the next part of the mystery drops. But then they awkwardly undercut it with Coulson confronting the doctor and his “Intentionally Vague Exposition” that seriously must be a chapter in the TV Screenwriter’s Handbook. Otherwise, great episode.
I thought Coulson slew it during the Cellist scene. That face, so heartbreaking.
Personal note: When I was in a car accident and broke my back I was literally begging for them to “put me out.” It was too painful to be conscious, but the paramedics & later the hospital wouldn’t let me lose consciousness. That scene where he was begging to die because of the pain really resonated with me, but not in a good way. It brought up feelings that I keep repressed.
I don’t know why anyone would watch this show when the Arrow is the same show but better. I keep watching this hoping for the best but the characters refuse to get interesting to me. They’re so bland.
Dear Drew and Hitfix Staff,
In regards to your new columns and wish for a bigger comment community ; if there are multiple comment pages than for some reason my windows explorer is not able to read the 2nd or following comment pages. Not sure if it is only me but maybe worth looking into.
Also wondering if these comment sections are even read/monitored by you or others at Hitfix outside the day the article is published? Or to put it differently am I only commenting for myself(which I would not even mind that much, just like to comment regardless) if I post something the day after (mostly due to me living in a different time zone)
Thanks.
Still can’t believe that’s Saffron Burrows…
Looks nothing like her.
So the explanation for how SHIELD brought Coulson back to life is… They brought Coulson back to life???
Not. Satisfying. Or. Interesting.
dead for several days but 7 or so surgeries and he is alive…..pffff, I really tried and really wanted to like this show but it is just a bland, predictable stupid show that for some reason does not make use of the Marvel universe. I give up.
Im surprised that no one has made this connection, but it was obvious to me that they used some sort of gamma radiation to bring Coulson back, resulting in him turning into some kind of monster, literally. They planted those images of Tahiti to keep the monster repressed, so those memories of him in pain wouldn’t cause him to “Hulk Out”
They are losing me, and fast. I WANT to like this show but it’s so FLAT. Marvel, forgive me, but ARROW is kicking your TV butt right now, firing on all cylinders.
Im surprised that no one has made this connection, but it was obvious to me that they used some sort of gamma radiation to bring Coulson back, resulting in him turning into some kind of monster, literally. They planted those images of Tahiti to keep the monster repressed, so those memories of him in pain wouldn’t cause him to “Hulk Out”
sorry for double post… something went wrong with my browser.
If anything, this episode is probably one of my favourite performances of Clark Gregg out of all his time being a part of the MCU because he sold that “please let me die” bit so perfectly. Also he had one of my favourite quips of the night where he tried to misdirect the bad guys of what he was seeing with “I saw Jordan hitting that game-winner over Russell in the ‘98 Finals. So clutch.”
Digging into Coluson’s head I thought really worked well and I loved how the implanted memories of people chatting happily were actually the doctors yelling at each other in horror. While there was a 50% answer and but not totally, the thing I loved about the reveal was it was goddamned so creepy and pulled off excellently. While kicking the can down the road is irritating, the moment itself was extremely powerful.
Please please let me die, let me die. L-M-D, L-M-D. Life Model Decoy, Life Model Decoy. Just saying.
The doctor said that Fury moved heaven and earth to stop Coulson from being killed. Fury could not let Coulson die, since he promised Coulson’s father that he would do whatever is in his power to protect Coulson. (Before his father was murdered)
[“When Coulson finally removes Skye’s digital training wheels at the end of the episode, it seems to mark this as a genuine turning point, and not just for Coulson. But does this really feel like an answer?”]
Can you PLEASE learn to be patient and stop demanding that the story be rushed? Good grief!! This is a serial drama, not an episodic series.