‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s’ Ming-Na Wen says Joss Whedon will split time with ‘Avengers 2’

(CBR) In a new interview with SFX, “Marvel”s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” star Ming-Na Wen offered some insight into her character Melinda May, and the extent to which Joss Whedon will be involved in the much-anticipated ABC series.

“I think she definitely honors her job and she takes it very seriously and she has a lot of skills to reach level 7,” she said. “But from what I gather she has some damage, she”s like a damaged soldier. I think she”s definitely one of the more season/experienced agents in this crew.”

Whedon, who co-created the show with his brother Jed Whedon and Maurissa Tancharoen, both veterans of “Dr. Horrible”s Sing-Along Blog” and “Dollhouse,” will have his hands full with a little film called “The Avengers 2,” but Wen said he”ll remain a presence beyond the pilot episode.

“We definitely try very hard to take what he started in the writing and directing of the pilot episode, and he will be there to guide us indefinitely,” she said. “He”s got an office in the ‘S.H.I.E.L.D.’ building so he”ll be there. But we”re also in really good hands with his brother Jed and Maurissa, and our team, they”re amazing.”

When asked about what fans can expect, Wen laid it out for not only fans of the films, but also Whedon”s previous TV work.

“I think for the die hard fans who know Joss Whedon”s work as well as the Marvel series and all the movies, I think the will have a certain expectation which we will be able to deliver as far as sense of humor, as far as the camaraderie of the characters and the action,” she said. “But I think the one big surprise is because it”s now been translated for television, it”s just the continuous development of these characters on a weekly basis and hopefully they”ll be able to be more invested in these characters and what happens to them.”

Wen appears alongside Marvel Studios veteran Clark Gregg, who mysteriously reprises his role as Agent Phil Coulson in the TV series. They”re joined by Chloe Bennet as Skye, Brett Dalton as Grant Ward, Elizabeth Henstridge as Agent Gemma Simmons and Iain De Caestecker as Agent Leo Fitz.

“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” will Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT this fall on ABC.