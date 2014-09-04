Al Pacino loves ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ and wants to do a Marvel movie

(CBR) No one can escape the power of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Not even Al Pacino.

When the Oscar winner sat down with Deadline at the Venice Film Festival, conversation immediately turned to the most recent movie he saw: “Guardians of the Galaxy.”

“It was not something I would readily go see, but my kids got me to go, and one has to draw the line at where prejudice starts and where it ends – that was good stuff,” he said. “I recognized the ingenious stuff they were doing; the invention, the attractiveness of the way they were performing it. It had Shakespearean feeling to it at times. I was caught up in the big screen, the great sound …”

High praise, coming from the “Godfather” himself. Deadline then asked whether Pacino would be willing to become involved in a Marvel movie.

“I would do anything that I could understand in terms of how I fit in it. And you know, of course if I could fit in it. Anything”s possible,” he said. “You know, I did “Dick Tracy” and I got an Oscar nomination, so come on. I mean, what can I say?”

Kevin Feige, are you listening? I think you just found Star-Lord”s father.

