Albert Brooks swimming back to Pixar’s ‘Finding Nemo’

02.12.13

You can’t keep a good clownfish down.

Albert Brooks has signed on to reprise the voice of Marlin in Pixar’s long-awaited “Finding Nemo 2”

The animated sequel has been in the pipeline for quite some time, with Ellen DeGeneres already on board to return as the short term memory-challenged Dori, and original director Andrew Stanton returning to animation after his live action debut on “John Carter.”

Nabbing Brooks or the role again required a little more time, according to Deadline. In the original, Brooks voices Marlin, who teams with Dori in a cross-Pacific journey in order to find his missing son, Nemo. 

In 2003, “Finding Nemo” earned more than $867 million worldwide, making it Pixar’s highest-grossing film. It was released in 3D last year. 

Brooks has been experiencing a nice comeback lately, first in Nicholas Winding Refn’s “Drive,” and more recently in Judd Apatow’s “This Is 40.”

