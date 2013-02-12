Albert Brooks swimming back to Pixar’s ‘Finding Nemo’

You can’t keep a good clownfish down.
Albert Brooks has signed on to reprise the voice of Marlin in Pixar’s long-awaited “Finding Nemo 2”
The animated sequel has been in the pipeline for quite some time, with Ellen DeGeneres already on board to return as the short term memory-challenged Dori, and original director Andrew Stanton returning to animation after his live action debut on “John Carter.”
Nabbing Brooks or the role again required a little more time, according to Deadline. In the original, Brooks voices Marlin, who teams with Dori in a cross-Pacific journey in order to find his missing son, Nemo.
In 2003, “Finding Nemo” earned more than $867 million worldwide, making it Pixar’s highest-grossing film. It was released in 3D last year.
Brooks has been experiencing a nice comeback lately, first in Nicholas Winding Refn’s “Drive,” and more recently in Judd Apatow’s “This Is 40.”
NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
So they lose him again?
Obligatory “Why they hell haven’t they talked to Brad Bird about The Incredibles 2?” post.
I realize there isn’t much of an audience for superhero films right now, but I have a feeling that one could be a sleeper hit.