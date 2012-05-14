Album Review: Adam Lambert’s continuing evolution on ‘Trespassing’

Adam Lambert”s sophomore major label set, “Trespassing” opens with a full blast of bravado. “Wait til you get a load of me!,” the American Idol season eight runner up declares over and over on the thumping, hand-clapping tune, redolent of Queen”s “Another One Bites the Dust” crossed with Michael Jackson”s “Beat It.”
Ready or not, Lambert is kicking down the door. He”s not just coming in, he”s claiming a seat at the head of the table and you will be served. The 15-track set is awash in Lambert”s influences: the aforementioned Queen and Michael Jackson, as well as Scissor Sisters, George Michael, and, even, Parliament. To his credit, while he wears these inspirations with obvious homage, he still creates his own document here with his own history overriding those of any of his musical touchstones.
Every so often an artist makes an album that brims over with not so much confidence as the feeling that he has left absolutely nothing on the studio floor. “Trespassing” is one of those efforts. It feels like every bit of Lambert”s heart, soul, ambition and sweat went into its creation. Such efforts can be a mess of too much of everything, and restraint has never been Lambert”s strong suit, but his tendency toward excess serves him well here.
As he”s often discussed in interviews, including Lambert’s chat with Hitfix, the album moves from the light to the dark, taking the listener on a journey through Lambert”s head beat by beat: The first half is all throb and pent-up sexual energy in search of some kind of release, whether it”s the communal (in the Bruno Mars-penned “Never Close Our Eyes,” one of the album”s strongest tracks) or “Kickin” In,” which any fan of George Michael”s will instantly take you back to his early ’90s heyday (a “Father Figure”-era Michael is also recalled on “Broken English” later on).
Though Lambert himself has suggested there”s a bi-polar nature to the album, the one constant thread is the hunger and unquenchable desire to reveal one”s true self and to allow those you want to get to know better to strip down both emotionally and physically, as on “Naked Love.”
Track 8 (and first single) “Better Than I Know Myself” is the midway point and the transition from the dance party to the reflective, often somber second half. If the first half plays it all with a false confidence, the last several songs are full of enough confessions, and admissions to fill years of therapy.
“Underneath” is the album”s musical heart. On the ambient, atmospheric track, Lambert peels back all the layers we all keep hidden, and shows his true self to his lover. He stands, emotionally naked and raw, “Look at me, now do you see, underneath, underneath.” It”s Lambert at his most vulnerable, showing his “red river of screams,” and all his sins. It”s exhausting to listen to in part because it sounds like it takes so much out of Lambert to strip down so far, but it”s also cathartic.
Throughout, Lambert, who co-wrote 12 of the songs here and worked with a raft of producers, is self-assured vocally in a way that is leaps ahead of 2009″s “For Your Entertainment.” Lambert has the potential to be a premier rock howler: his voice can peel the paint off the wall; but he also knows when to rein it in, such as on the sad (all the more so after North Carolina”s passage of Amendment One) “Outlaws Of Love,” which is about gay marriage. “They say we”ll rot in hell/Well, I don”t think we will/They”ve branded us enough/Outlaws of love”).
By the end of the album, Lambert is looking for some safe place to “lay down” his partner. Small wonder, everyone has to be exhausted by this point…the listener, Lambert, and anyone he”s brought this far along with him. The album could use a good editor: I would have left off both “Pop That Lock” and “Runnin”,” though I know even as I write this someone will no doubt say those are his/her favorite songs.
“Trespassing” shows tremendous evolution in Lambert as an artist who has something to say and he continues to figure out the best ways and the best partners to bring along in that exploration. Not every song resonates or hits it mark, but there”s not a lot more than you can ask of an artist than to travel the path that Lambert is clearly on.
Thanks for the great review. You are so right about editing the album! Everyone has a different favorite song…and it changes upon every listen!
haha well I love your review, I like that you researched it first to understand the background. I have to agree with you although you WERE smart enough to know that even as you mention songs you would have left off others will howl in pain at the thought and yes Im howling…Runnin…OMG that song does things to me nothing else on the album does and I LOVE certain other songs like Shady and Underneath. So yay that it is on there. But yes, great effort by Mr Lambert
This was a great review of Adam’s Trespassing album, but I have to disagree about Pop that Lock and Runnin! I agree with Lisa that Runnin does more to me than any other song on this album. It starts all deep with a very sexy old-western-show-down type voice and moves to the infectious ” I’ve been standing here my whole life, everything I’ve seen twice….OMG…my skin acutually crawls with incredible enjoyment of the entire set! I hate that everyone who buys this album will not get to hear the last three bonus tracks only offered on the exclusive edition.But thank goodness for the internet, or I would have missed them til now!As a true Original Glambert from way back….Adam would sound good singing the ABC’s.
HAHA! I DO love Pop That Lock and Runnin is vocally astounding, one of my favorites!
Enjoyed your review. Love the album!!! Especially like Pop That Lock and RUNNIN”! Can’t figure out why Runnin is so addictive!
Looking forward to getting this tomorrow.
Excited to get this tomorrow, sounds promising.
Reply to comment…Chris you will never regret buying Trespassing…I promise!
Runnin is the best song on the album. It has a fairly universal, non-shallow message that is eloquently delivered in a vocal package that ONLY lambert could pull off.
Yep, Runnin is my favorite! Love this album. Something for everyone and yet a cohesive whole. Well done.
Great review. And also, LOL because Pop That Lock and Runnin’ are two of my faves. I promise that if you listen to PTL a few times, it’ll grow on you and you’ll want to update this.
Hahaha! You are so right, every review I’ve read of this album lists different “best tracks”, and that’s the so called experts. I noticed that on his first album, too. I think that speaks well of the diversity of songs, hitting all personal tastes. Of course, Running is one of my favorites. Love that lower register of his, and it is so catchy. I can honestly say I like all of them, with Kickin In my least favorite.
I’m surprised how great this album is and will purchase it tomorrow. I especially like or may even love Kickin’ In, Shady, Cuckoo, Underneath and Runnin. Such a great songs. And I heard Adam co-wrote all those songs. What a talent! My new favorite album!
Runnin and PTL have done stints as my favorite song, you are right. lol Still it’s good to see what worked for some folks, not for others, etc. Great review w a great sense of humor. Thanks for posting!
GREAT review! Thank you. I’m not crazy about Runnin’ either but I love Pop That Lock; however, if we all liked the same music all of the time, the music world would become boring. I’m really looking forward to enjoying the Trespassing album many times over.
Well thought out review that seems informed and fair. I happen to think this album is one of the best I have heard this year. Of course ‘Runin’ is one of my favs (LOL) but all is fair in love and critiques right. I love this album and have a big BRAVO for Adam.
I loved your review … you really did listen to the whole album unlike other ‘reviewers’!?! My ONLY disagreement is leaving off ANY of the songs … I think they are ALL winners … NO exceptions. Thank You for such an Enjoyable review!!
tess4ADAM(LAMBERT Outlaw)
I love Trespassing so much that I am gifting cds to all of my friends. It’s one of the best pop albums I have heard in about 20 years . Adam’s voice is astounding and highly addictive.I woke up with his voice in my head singing NeverClose Our Eyes.