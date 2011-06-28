Album Review: ‘American Idol’ champ David Cook’s ‘This Loud Morning’

What happens when you take an extremely gifted, Grammy-winning producer and top songwriters and pair them with an “American Idol” winner? You get an album that somehow ends up feeling like the synthesis of all their efforts, but with no defining personality at all.
On “This Loud Morning,” the second album from season seven “AI” winner David Cook (out today), he has clearly tried to dig deep. He”s tackling major themes here about faith, love, loss and navigating one”s way through this world, but they have the depth of a rain puddle.
Matt Serletic, best known for his work with Matchbox Twenty, Collective Soul and Santana, hits all the right musical marks here, which is what he”s hired to do. Cook”s co-writers, David Hodges, Ryan Tedder, Kevin Griffin, and Marti Frederiksen, have more hits between them than would seem humanly possible. So why does this album not resonate? Even a profession of faith, such as on “We Believe,” fails to ignite, despite a spirited delivery by Cook.
Part of the problem is everything feels the same. Most of the songs are cut from the same mid-tempo, dense rock cloth that marked his first post-”Idol,” platinum album, begging the question how many “Light Ons” do we really need? There are variations on a theme: a rat-a-tat drum and piano in the intro to “Hard to Believe” — probably the album”s strongest song after first single “The Last Goodbye”– a very Collective Soul-like acoustic guitar intro to “Fade Into Me” or a fuzzy guitar into to “Rapid Eye Movement” (which features the title line), but they all eventually move into the same luke-warm, middle ground that the entire album occupies.
The frustration here is that everyone working on this album is very capable and Cook”s raspy voice has depth and nuance (listen to how lovely he sounds on “Goodbye To The Girl”), but nothing takes flight. For fans of his last album, “David Cook,” this will probably be a very welcome addition to their Cook collection, for the rest of us, it feels a little like a lost opportunity for something better.
I’m a Cook fan..and I agree. Maybe they spent TOO much time on it. But for sure there needs to be more variety in the type of songs David puts out in the future…and there needs to be some edginess to them if he wants to remain current.
Yes, there was a sameness to the tracks that failed to keep one’s interest.
Completely disagree with your review. In an era of auto tune, mindless lyrics and soulless songs spewing from the radio, this endeavor eclipses any other cd I’ve heard for many years. For many musical artists the term is an oxymoron – they are neither musicians nor artists. Not so with Cook. He is a true artist that cares more about the passion, purpose and integrity of his work than the instant fame or monetary gain. I have purchased his cd and love it. It moves me. It touches me. And isn’t that what music is supposed to do?
Yes, that is EXACTLY what music is supposed to do. That’s greatthat this CD does that for you. I hope it continues to do so.
You’re retarded. You probably favor the mainstream, pop kind of vibe – go pick up a Beyonce’ CD, bro.
I wasn’t sure what I would think of the album but I’m enjoying it very much. I disagree that it is a lost opportunity. I feel as though many of these songs are the soundtrack to my life and they resonate strongly. I consider it a very solid effort by someone who has to fight with the whole “Idol” label even though he’s been putting out albums for 15 years.
This is where I start wondering if I’m listening to the same album as a reviewer. I get that tastes different, but to me the songs definitely take flight. Not to mention that there are some very delicate and compelling musical nuances on this album. My favorites at the moment – Circadian, Goodbye To The Girl, Rapid Eye Movement, with Take Me As I Am and Time Marches on running a very close second.
It is interesting that you did not find this album moving and found it shallow. I just cannot believe you could come to that conclusion unless your life experience has been one that does not understand what he is expressing. Perhaps you are very young? Many layers, symbolism, searing, heartrending, deeply affecting and beautiful in the way that truth can be beautiful. It is best after multiple listens, catching all the nuances. Makes me wonder about your backstory as your conclusions just seem so far off. And compared to what that is out there? Love this record with the heat of a thousand suns and I forgive the singer for having won some tv show, it is just that good. Perhaps you are desensitized or just can’t go there?
I would consider myself a Cook fan, but not a blind one in that I give him carte blanche on everything he does. It took me a little while to appreciate his first album, and there was at least one song on it that I hated.
But this album? Pure genius, IMO. Maybe it’s worth another listen to catch the nuances? Just a thought…
I so agree with you. This album is great. I too had the same problem with the first album and was somewhat disappointed in it. That is not the case this time as i was instantly hooked on every single song on it. For me David Cook has really delivered an exceptional album and has outdone Daughtry who is a favorite of mine.
Although our assessments of this album obviously disagree, I thank you for this thoughtful review.
Some thoughts in response:
While most, but not all, of the songs are in the midtempo range, the soundscapes are varied and textured. I have no doubt, having had the pleasure of seeing David Cook live in concert during his last tour, that these songs will rock in concert. We already have evidence of that in this concert version of Circadian debuted last week: [www.youtube.com]
David Cook has created an album as opposed to a collection of songs. The songs flow linked by musical themes and reflections of each other. Thematically, he tackles the arc of a relationship from hope through loss, lived or dreamed, engaged or avoided in sleep. Maybe the exigencies of writing accessible lyrics have limited the “depth” of the message in some songs, but I believe he’s gone much further than puddle deep here.
I am curious about what standards you are using when you judge this record. I have been listening to Rate The Music and HitPredictor, quite a bit lately. Who is attempting, let alone realizing, any of the goals that David Cook set himself? I don’t know who they might be. I think we may have different sets of expectations based on different comparatives.
The CD simply SUCKS. No thesis need to explain this. RCA dropped him, as expected, after this turd failed to sell. Cook IMO way overrated.
Thank you, thank you, thank you for speaking truth to power about this CD. All THESE SONGS sound the same, big overblown choruses, atonal vocals, violins – WTF? There are much better rock/alt pop offerings out there – there is a Broadway quality to the songs, especially ‘Take Me As I Am’ that put Cook’s cred as a rocker in serious jeopardy. I’ll pass on buying or adding this to the collection.
Agree with the reviewer. Cook is a mediocre talent, with a very mediocre CD here. Nothing stands out for me, this kind of CD and production has been done already, and much better. If this was released in 1989, it may be interesting, but in 2011 – old hat, nothing new here.
I love the album and you did catch the variations on a theme — that was intentional I believe — this is a cohesive album meant to be listened to beginning to end and it frequently circles back on itself musically. The first time I listened to it, I had the same complaint as you. It sounded like all the songs had the same structure/tempo etc. But in the end, I decided I liked this because it helped keep the focus on the themes and the inter-connections. It is obvious upon multiple listenings just how much thought (both lyrically and musically) was put into this record.
I am a Cook fan too, and I was concerned when I read some of the early reviews and comments BUT I have to say that I like, probably love, the CD more with each subsequent listening. The narrative throughline truly holds everything together and Cook’s strong and emotive voice allows for thoughts and feelings to soar. I do love how this isn’t a disjointed effort aimed at grabbing a pop hit purely for the entertainment of it all. Instead we have an intelligent, thoughtful CD that will take anyone willing to truly listen a satisfying time.
Cookie Crumbles! This CD is a bonafide FLOP. projected to sell 40-50k in debut. From 280k+ for the debut to this in 3 short years, with all the promo RCA and 19e laid in his lap… Pitiful. Done. Idol ain’t what it used to be, and Cook’s flameout is very noticeable.
Wehovah, what a psychic you are! Wow … if you’re not already doing that professionally, perhaps you should. Geez, dude. Relax.
Like others here, Melinda, I disagree with your review while acknowledging that music is a highly subjective experience. This Loud Morning is not just a collection of random songs (like I felt his first CD was) but more like a tapestry. I loved it right away (which is not something I could say about the first CD).
To each their own. I will be supporting David and his music because I think he’s got great talent as a performer and a musician.
love him but i totally agree with this review. the songs are just too similar. same tempo no real memorable hooks. the only standout is “goodbye to the girl” for me. too bad… :(
If it’s a critic’s job to be unfair and unkind, then it’s deplorable. I see the haters are at it again. Congratulations, you’re only one level away from being a terrorist. You’re all over! I bought this album because a friend recommended it. I found it to have a lot of character and integrity. It’s certainly different and it resonates mightily.
Chelsea – You just called somebody “one level away from being a terrorist” because they have a different opinion from yours about *a David Cook album*.
I just wanted to point that out. No judgement or anything.
-Daniel
Typical Cook fan – one step from the looney bin. Female, middle-aged and rips anyone apart who doesn’t support their precious. Spreads hate comments across the Internet against any other contestant on the show but recoils in horror if someone says something negative about this mediocre singers voice or music.
The truth hurts, huh? Not because they have a different opinion than mine. I certainly don’t expect everybody to like what I like. What I take issue with, is how they seem to be up in arms all the time and all over the internet, and spewing the same vitriol.
See, what I mean? Insulting the Cook fans again? Far from middle-aged. Certainly not looney. Just fighting for what I believe in.
So the critics that like the album “get it” and the ones that don’t are terrorists? Chelsea, you’re an idiot.
Neither middle-aged nor looney. Not even a Cook fan before. Male here in his twenties dude, and I like this music. Plenty of us who do. I’m sorry for those who have no tolerance for it. This Loud Morning is one of the best out there.
@Barry. I believe I said “haters”, and I called this one critic, unfair and unkind. Only my opinion. If I’m an idiot because I’m not jaded or a hater, then I don’t mind being called one. Enough said. I have work to do.
Chelsea: Iâ€™m glad you like the record, but I would caution you that words have meaning and they signify something—especially for those of us who make our living stringing them together. Please watch how you use them. If you really feel that I am “one level away from being a terrorist”–i.e.: some heinous person who needlessly and ruthlessly slaughters innocent people– because I wrote words that you don’t like about an artist that you do– then please do us both a favor and don’t read my posts. Thank you very much.
@Melinda: Unless you call yourself a hater then that word does not apply to you. Read carefully before you react. One level away is not actually calling haters “that”, but they all started somewhere, didn’t they? This is probably some crazy fan war. Naturally his fans would read this and they won’t like it. I for one, am sick of all the hate out there. If people don’t like an artist, why read any article at all about them? Why post an impassioned comment full of venom at all?
Well, the good thing is with the poor projected sales they put out today for this album this will probably be the last we hear of David Cook. I’m pretty sure the label is just going to give up on this album. It almost seems like they already gave up on it once TLG got such a poor response. I doubt they even back a tour for this. And I doubt there will be a third album…not from a major label anyway. Another one bites the dust.
David Cook has a very solid, loyal group of fans who are willing to support his music and performances. They are not going anywhere, so even if he was to end up DIY ing it, he will be fine financially and have the freedom to explore artistically. So, actually, it doesn’t matter. His integrity and artistry do matter and that he has in spades. As one of those fans, I’ll say most are very, very happy with this album that is reminiscent of his pre American Idol music and are very proud of him for “standing in his truth”. He has a long career ahead of him and I, for one, am proud to be a fan of someone real.
Well I’m not sure where his “loyal” fan base is on this one. Obviously some of them have jumped off the boat as well. The problem for David Cook is that his fan base is probably %90 female. With each year that passes more and more of them will go by the wayside, and if he isn’t picking up any new fans there will be no market for his records or his live shows. Touring is a very expensive endeavor and it is very easy to take a bath on it. That’s why major label artists always get backing for their tours. When David Cook was selling well he got backing and toured a lot..albeit in small venues. If he gets dropped he’ll be lucky to get booked in coffee houses. Sorry to burst the bubbles of all you squealy girls, but that’s the reality of this business.
This is pretty funny, Steven. You have David Cook playing in a coffee house, abandoned, without any market for his records or shows. Oh woe is he. I guess the fact that Forbes had him one of top ten AI moneymakers, somewhere north of 5 mil, well that was then. In the grim future, it is coffeehouses for his few female fans who have hung around. Ha! Considering that any of us “squealy girls” could have downloaded his music for free and yet he is still probably selling around 50k, well meaningless, right? Oh and what is with the little revision of history. That 115,000 gig was a “small venue”? I smell a fan war fershur. And by the way, I know a lot of guy fans. Look at his timeline, a ton of dudes. But whatever, I can tell you have another fave, but guess what, trying to tear this guy down does your guy no good at all.
Yes, art and music are so subjective. Obviously this album is not particularly in keeping with the pop sensibilities and autotuned music that dominates current radio. Along with the the phenomenon of radio stations merging into a few conglomerates has come the music industry shrinking to a few hit makers making simplistic, hookey songs that are played repeatedly throughout the day. I am not sure where this album would fit in that environment and it is amusing to watch a few critics categorize it as post-grunge, Broadway, 80’s etc.
However, I do very adamantly disagree with the opinion that it is not deep nor varied. I think one might think the songs are similar on a first, quick listen, but with repeated listens and attention to the lyrics, one is pulled into the musical concept and the richness and depth unfold.
I am delighted with this album, whatever this critic may say, and look forward with great anticipation to hearing it performed live. It transcends much of what is produced by the music industry and gives a rock voice to human experiences much more meaningful than “oooh baby, let’s dance”. Absolutely thrilled that Cook went the artistic route rather than chasing a few hit singles.
I listened to the AOL stream. I liked Cook on Idol but I never buy music before listening to it and I didn’t buy this CD. To me the problem is every song starts out slow then builds up and it screams to the end. His voice gets annoying after one song. There are certain singers you can’t listen to a full CD of because their voice becomes annoying. David Cook is one of them.
You nailed it. I think he has an annoying tone to his voice that just turns me off, and causes me to turn the dial if I hear him on the radio – which is very rare. Just don’t understand how he lasted on RCA as long as he did. He is so whitebread boring.
Such an average to below-average singer and writer. Urgh. Game over, Cook.
Cook is such an amazing singer. “Cook’s raspy voice has depth and nuance (listen to how lovely he sounds on ‘Goodbye to the Girl’)”. This is, of course, from the above review. He has the most amazing dark, rich tenor, very unusual and much loved. Haters can say what they want, this guy is amazing and will continue to be a success.
I listened to the album via an online stream and I have to say that most of the songs sounded very similar to each other. They all sort of blended into each other musically. I do wish David Cook al the success in the world though.
@Chelsea ~ to call someone “one level away from being a terrorist” because they have a differing opinion is ridiculous. Get a grip.
I kind of agree with Chelsea. I hate fan wars, and I believe that’s what she was against. It’s time to put an end to it. The word “war” says it all. Peace, everyone! Listen to this album and don’t let others influence what music you should like. There’s no room in this world for people who wish failure on someone who has done them no harm, whether you like the album or not.
The 3 white guys with guitars are now all officially failures on the Idol ladder – Kris Allen, David Cook and Lee Dewyze. With this failed effort from Cook, he’s done. It will be years, if he’s lucky, until he records another album. That’s if he doesn’t get dropped. You Cook fans enjoy the album, cuz it’s the last new music you’ll hear in a really long time.
Some OTT Cook haters and defenders here. Fanwars. LOL. Normally, I wouldn’t post anything but I downloaded this album, based on the more in-depth reviews of others. I don’t regret it one bit. I even like the bonus tracks. David Cook’s artistry shines through with each song he lovingly crafted. This album deserves more respect that what I’ve read here.
Grate review! Thank you for so precisely putting in to words the reason of my frustration with this record.
Thanks to Melinda for standing her ground. Cook’s fans are the most thin skinned, delusional people you will ever encounter. He can do no wrong, has the perfect voice and makes perfect music. How dare anyone have a differing opinion. What goes around comes around, now it is Cook and Co. on the receiving end of a lot of what they have flung at others. If this CD was 1/10 as good as they think, more people would be buying it and buzzing about it. Keep sending them these reality checks.
Interesting. Cook and s7 runnerup Archuleta are on course to see very similar percentage drops for their opening week numbers (80% ish) but Archie had a fraction of the promotion Cook has had. Makes his flop MUCH worse, as he is an Idol winner from just 3 years ago. This CD is kinda boring and one note. This is supposed to be a ‘concept’ CD? Cook’s pretentions and inflated ego are masquerading as real substance and talent. This CD and he are lightweights trying to jump up into the heavyweight division. Nice try, but NO SALE.
not gonna trash the haters,basically every artists need haters too to be good..I’m a fan on rock and metal,so basically I hate Lady Gaga and Justin Bieber who put up shits into the industry until the young ones are corrupted with stupid songs..but that’s not the point here..any musician will recognise this is one of the best albums out there,hands down..just ask any REAL musicians..ever heard the band Dream Theatre?they once created an album based on a story that they created themself about a man discovering that the life rotates in circle when he was before a woman who was murdered and the man himself died in the last song..the album was Metropolis pt 2:Scenes From A Memory..and it’s one of the best albums I’ve ever heard..the main focus here is the album..David had said,he doesn’t want an album where he just put a collection of songs,instead he wanted to do a real album,he wanted to tell us a story,which he did in the album where he told us about this risk he wants to take with a girl he met,asking her to take her as he is,and finally ending up with a goodbye,which also acts as a metaphore that everything that have a beginning always have challenges and always have an ending,but life still moves on..the music is attached to each other,one of the best ways to tell this story he wanna tell us..this is an album of artistry,not for those who doesn’t really understands music anymore..I’m not saying David Cook is perfect,I’m just saying I could hear this in my car 100x a day without fail and I don’t have to worry about the shit musics this day when I listen to this album of genius..you can hate this if u like,but if u really wanna know what’s good music is all about,u can try to listen better to this album..the songs sound good on their own,but it felt better when u play them from the first to last without even skipping a song..this is a story to be told,a message to be heard..and btw,I’m 18 this year and I’m a teenage boy..
Please. Cook is trying to come across as some musical ground breaker here. The problem here is that the songs just suck and the whole thing falls flat. It doesn’t come anywhere NEAR memorable or great. This album is just junk food to feed his overinflated ego. It will disappear from the charts within 1 month. Write that down and take it to the bank.
The problem is calling music that is not Cook music crap, while Cook is some great rocker that all musicians love. Get a grip. Rock radio is not going to touch this “missing love can’t make it tru the night” whining. Or should I say shouting. No genius music here so just accept it. If it or he were so great, there would be more buzz and interest in him. There is almost none. The sale projections are telling the true story. Cook fans should just go back to trying to take down other artists. They were really good at it but they gave it the old college try.
Yeah, I totally agree with you Megat and it is good to see a guy with some real musical knowledge. He’ll sell about what he should for an artist in his genre. It is the whole American Idol thing that makes expectations for selling a gazillion albums and that is three years ago. He is doing well. Look at Pit Bull, different genre but lots of play, lots of promotion, sold 55,000 his debut week. He will debut in the top ten and in this climate, that’s pretty good. But the important thing is I totally agree with you, the album is amazing, love it, could listen to it on repeat for days and always discover something new. The haters here seem really invested in putting this guy down, whatever, nobody’s forcing them to listen to it. It is great though, isn’t it? We are pretty lucky to have something like this, I am so happy with it. Other people can go listen to their dancey-pop or whatever, that is fine, but I like David Cook’s new album so much. And it is different which is something else I like about it. You rock, MEGAT!
Thank you Megat. You’re a brave one and have great things to say. I’ve been listening to it all the time too, from beginning to end. I do not skip a song at all. I’m a new fan of David Cook but I have an eclectic taste. I don’t know much about him at all but I’m catching up. The album’s amazing, isn’t it? I’m baffled why we get it and others don’t.
I am a Cook fan, and not all at do I feel like this album was lacking. Sure, some of the songs were somewhat repetitive in theme/idea, but I never found myself feeling bored with a song or with the album as a whole. I think that This Loud Morning was a huge success and a step forward for Mr. Cook and his band, and I believe that this album is something they should be very proud of.
Imagine what would happen if we spent our energy on actual problems facing the world today? Just saying. This review isn’t really detailed and I disagree but on first listen I see their point. I’m a Cook fan, in my twenties NOT middle age. To each their own but why would anyone want to waste time tearing people down? I don’t post comments on GAGA post becauase I don’t care for that type of music….just have no comment on Cook if you don’t like it, why waste time? Geez.
So many people posting hate comments here, I cringe. The same old, recycled, and vicious comments are so off-putting. Makes me wonder exactly who these handful of people are. My friend was playing This Loud Morning in her car last night, and I was completely blown away. I’ve never bought an entire album before but I’ll support this with my first paycheck.
I do find it funny that so many Cook haters are bothering to listen to the album and then taking time to comment. Why bother people? I never listen to music from artists I don’t care for. What’s the point? I don’t enjoy it and would rather spend my time and money elsewhere. So non Cook fans, why are you here? Some agenda to bring him down?
I think David is a great talent, but he just hasn’t struck gold yet with an outstanding song or album (except for Time of My Life, believe it or not).
He’s just more of the same old blah stuff.
Wow, he’s been on tour for how many years now, and can only sell 45,000 his opening week. Hmmmm… that’s odd.
Yup Cook fans are a lot nutty.
I feel sorry for the guy.
I think his fans have helped create his demise.
Some of them are psycho.
Oh, Giselle. Compared to you, they seem pretty sane to me. They have a right to be here. This is a review of Cook’s album after all. Whereas you, you’re not interested in buying his album, so what brought you here? Insulting his fans, you knowing so much about his sales, means you’ve been following him closely. I smell something fishy. You’ve all been busted you know, at some other site where there’s like a food fight going on.
Here we are in August, and it has sold 77,000 only. Boring! Cook is cooked, it would seem. I agree with Gis … his fans are nuts.
Melinda, I respect your feelings and opinions on Cook’s new album, but heartily disagree. For me the sameness of the songs was something to celebrate, not disparage. It meant that I could easily recognize the music as David’s. It has a cohesive quality that I loved in his pre idol work, but didn’t find in his first post idol album. If you listen carefully, over time you will notice that although the mid tempo and raspy voice seems the same on the surface, underneath there are vastly different feels to the lyrics and instrumentation.
Cook’s music may not be what is popular these days. But it is what I enjoy and choose to listen to. I’ve been through a very tough three years. His lyrics have been a great help in the healing and moving on process for me. The only other currently popular artist who does that for me is Adele.
To the doom and gloom people… I don’t think anyone expected David to have sales that came anywhere near those for his first album. The economy and music business landscape are both very different than they were three years ago. There is no way to replicate the promo an artist gets from Idol or a coronation song like Time Of My Life.
It may also help to keep in mind that when David Cook the album debuted it was #3 on the HDD chart with over 280K sold that week. Last week the #1 album on the HDD chart sold just over 100K. It’s easy to say that 40-50K in sales makes an album a failure, but realistically is places that album firmly in the top ten for the week.
I heartily disagree with this review of This Loud Morning! To say that “everything feels the same” is to totally miss the point of this album! It is SUPPOSED to all sort of blend together, as it is meant to be one body of work that flows from song to song, with echoing melodies and lyrical references to previous songs – this isn’t just a collection of random songs. As an avid David Cook fan, do I wish the album was more rock and less easy rock? Yes! But I am nonetheless enchanted with this album.
This Loud Morning is far from shallow – David Cook is one of the BEST lyric writers out there, and these lyrics definitely have his stamp of quirky profundity. For example, one of my favorite songs is Rapid Eye Movement, which opens with the eponymous lyric:
“Give me one more quiet night
before this loud morning gets it right
and does me in
Does this story have an ending?”
How is that in any way shape or form “shallow”?
I suppose the reviewer prefers the likes of Beyonce’s attempt this week, in which she barely can string words together into sentences:
“Girls, we run this motha (yeah!)
…Some of them men think they freak this like we do
But no they don’t
Make your cheques come at they neck,
Disrespect us no they won’t”
As for me, I’ll continue to support David Cook, no matter WHERE he is playing ~ all the easier for me to get closer to him and enjoy that lovely, gruff voice of his!
“What happens when you take an extremely gifted, Grammy-winning producer and top songwriters and pair them with an â€œAmerican Idolâ€ winner?”
I don’t know,Ms. Neuman-a good record from a gifted young musican who chose his collaborators wisely?
Ms. Neuman obviously thinks such a collaboration is a joke and her mind made up before she wrote this review.
Cook’s This Loud Morning is definitely not lukewarm with themes the depth of a rain puddle.
(Really Ms. Neuman, you shouldn’t throw stones with a phrase like that.)
This Loud Morning is not a lost opportunity.It definitely has personality. This Loud Morning is a good album that gets better with every listen.
Melinda,
Your review is astonishing to me after hearing your video interview with David Cook. I’m sorry you don’t feel this record, don’t connect with the songs. You are missing something amazing. As one who has had more than my share of grief and loss these last few years, I can tell you he gets it exactly right in tone and lyrical content and it is very healing to hear his beautiful voice expressing with such delicacy emotions that are almost unbearable. Perhaps you should listen again, with understanding. I find this album profoundly moving and I am really shocked that you did not get it.
I also agree… This is just not good enough to convince anyone other than a hardcore Cook fan to listen and take note. Hell… even a fan, like me, finds myself skipping songs, something not difficult to do when they all sound the same. Sadly, even though I love the tone of his voice, I think this will be the end of his major label recording career. If this is what he wants to record, and this is his best, then he will have to find an indie audience to appreciate it – – the masses will not.
So for all you Cook haters, do you find rap as music? Tell me this… And not all Cook fans are middle-aged women, I’m far from a woman and far from Middle-Aged, I’m 18 fucking years old and a guy, so fuck you haters…
Cook’s CD flopped as predicted. His tour w/Gavin DeGraw and his small solo tour were underwhelming. An Idol winner went back to playing in BARS and DIVES … REALLY? COOK IS AN ARROGANT, OVERRATED, SMUG BASTARD, and watching him crash and burn – along w/his delusional fans, is fun.
HAHAH – Glad Cook flopped. That Archuletta guy should have won anyway.
Kelly and Carrie and Daugghtry ain’t plaing in dives and bars. Cook done fell of hard for a winner. Must suck to be humiliated like this – Idol winner not selling out small dives. Wow, that’s sad.
Fuck u too Logan – yo boy flopped like a muddafukka and got dropped – hahahahhahahahahahah… suck on that! Eff you and Cook – both of you are losers.
Don’t believe that there are some problems with Cook! I’m his fan ! And anyway will listen to his musik
