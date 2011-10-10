Album Review: ‘American Idol’ Lauren Alaina blooms on ‘Wildflower’

One week after “American Idol” season 10 winner Scotty McCreery dropped his debut, runner-up Lauren Alaina follows with her major label bow. Will “Wildflower” debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 like McCreery”s “Clear As Day?”
Chances are good it will not, not because it isn”t as good an effort – in fact, we think it”s much stronger than “Clear As Day, which we reviewed here-but because Oct. 11 is a bigger release day with new albums also coming from Evanescence, Martina McBride and Joe Jonas, among others.
But back to Alaina. Even though she”s only 16, her voice is self-assured and she is totally able to sell what she”s singing here. Though she doesn”t have the range and clarity of Carrie Underwood, she has a bit of her growl and sass (and she has a tune co-written here by the former “American Idol”: “18 Inches,” the kind of treacly story song that country fans love). Otherwise, Alaina sounds a lot like Lady Antebellum”s Hilary Scott, which makes us think the album could have benefitted from a duet or two to give her voice something to play off of.
However, that”s a small quibble. Alaina collected songs from most of Nashville”s top writers (in addition to co-writing one tune) and, in a way that McCreery did not, she makes them her own. She adds her own voice to bring them to life in a way that most young women will relate to. She”s flirty and playful on the uptempo “Georgia Peaches,” she salutes her mama on first single “Like My Mother Does,” she lets the boys know she”s not like all the other girls on “I”m Not One of Them” (that song should be required listening for every teenage girl), and prepares to leave the nest on “Growing Her Wings.” There”s not a whiff of trying to copy other artists—she couldn”t sound more different than Taylor Swift. Alaina has a confidence in her own abilities that helps sell these songs and keeps them from sounding remotely generic.
To be sure, a few of the tunes are outside her scope: she”s still a little too young to carry off “The Middle,” a song about how it”s the dash in between your birth and death that really matters. She needs a little more life experience to tackle that one, but otherwise, producer Byron Gallimore (best known for his work with Tim McGraw) pushes her in all the right directions on this set, chock-ful of potential singles, that showcases a very promising young talent.
Scotty Mccreery’s album Clear as Day deserved to debut at#1 not because of the day it was released but because it was that good,Lauren will do ok but I think she sounds like just another good sounding female singer
Give me a break. Clear as Day is NOT critically acclaimed and in my opinion rightfully so! He’s only debutting at #1 because he won AI and he’s new on the scene. Let’s see if he has any longevity.
i agree with earlene, scotty is a great interpreter of music. I fill that sometimes they try to promote her more, and i sometimes think for some reason that a young male coming in and possible being a success is a bit of a threat to
some people.
I’m sorry Pat but I find Scotty absolutely boring. I mean I wish him the best, but I just don’t see it.
@Jenny That’s ridiculous, not for eight years has an Idol landed the one spot on Billboard, not even Carrie Underwood did, and Scotty has a rich, deep voice and is definitely critically acclaimed, there will always also be haters, surprise surprise
‘agree with Earlene Pesinak and Carrie is much better than lauren, not one Jesus Take the Wheel Before He Cheats or Wasted anywhere on Lauren’s CD, Lauren’s CD has nothing nearly like those!!
Cindy– you’re close with that stat in your response to @Jenny, but not quite. Scotty is the first “American Idol” winner since Ruben Studdard to have his FIRST album debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200. Carrie’s first album debuted at No. 2, but her two subsequent albums debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.
this author has got to be kidding…McCreery is multidemensional in way that ppl that like Lauren A. don’t appreciate. Lauren is always referenced (since early idol perf) as reminiscent of some other artist..she is still the karaoke queen to me. She won’t come close to Scotty’s record and thanks to cindy7 for pointing out the obvious…apparently some don’t ck facts….I don’t get the fasination w/ this girl…stopped in only cause name came up on my Scotty alerts…also ck in from time to time to see what she does next…she’s always embarrassing herself! Amusing anyway.
While agree with the comments about Scotty, it’s unfair to say “people like Lauren A. don’t appreciate” because of this writer’s opinion. Lauren didn’t write this article and has proven to be a good friend and supporter of McCreery so I just think that comment wad misdirected and undeserved.
Agree with Earlene. Scotty McCreery’s Clear As Day is hot, wholesome, and heart-warming–and I mean HOT. Scotty’s singing is perfect, the songs are all fantastic, and the music is phenominal.
Scotty has a charisma, poise and musicality that is outstanding. Lauren is fine, but not match for Scotty.
American Idol is over folks. Lauren and Scotty aren’t competing (directly) with each other anymore. I’m sure they are both hoping each other have great success. Stop making it a competition!
Paul, I agree with you. Competition’s over people… no need to throw Lauren under a bus to prop up Scotty or make Scotty sound bad to justify Lauren. They are both talented. Otherwise, they would have never made it that far. Dumb luck only gets you to Hollywood week, not the F2.
Nice article, but the female singer for Lady Antebellum spells her first name with two “l”s.
Hilary Scott is the registered trademark for singer songwriter Hilary Scott. [www.hilaryscott.com]
