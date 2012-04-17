Album Review: Jason Mraz’s ‘Love is a Four Letter Word’

We”ll have whatever Jason Mraz is smoking, please. On “Love Is A Four Letter Word,” out today, Mraz is at his hippie-dippiest, peace-loving, live-in-the-now best. If you thought he was mellow before, just wait until you check out the new material. Throughout the album”s 12 songs, he explores love in all its forms and it”s safe to say, he”s for it.
In these troubled times, Mraz is here to tell us that everything is just as it should be, right here and right now. It”s Up With People set to a slight reggae beat. If such affirmations were used sparingly, it would be fine, but “Love” drowns in them so aggressively that it feels like the album should come complete with rainbows, unicorns, fluffy puppies, and tweeting love birds.
Cynics need not apply, but they will have long checked out by the time he gets around to the group sing on “Everything is Sound,” which features such lyrics as “let”s sing to be happy/to feel things/to communicate/to be heard/sing out to protest/to project/and to harmonize with birds.” Yes, I heard it the first time on “Free To Be You And Me” when I was growing up.
Musically, Mraz is to be commended for stretching out here beyond conventional pop rhythms. On “The Freedom Song” (the one song on the album not written by Mraz) he bolsters the joyous message with horns and a percolating drums. But the free-floating, jazzy “5/6” gets weighed down by the pop psychology lyrics: “Don”t dress up your children like dolls from your past/they”ll run from you madly/they”ll never look back/and when they grow older/they”ll do just the same/the world”s a reflection of how children play.” Come again?
On the gently swaying, “Living In the Moment,” Mraz is so laid-back, he”s horizontal. “I let my past go past/and now I”m having more fun/I”m letting go of the thoughts that do not make me strong/and I believe this way can feel the same for everyone.” It”s a little like a musical version of one of those Wayne Dyer self-help/awareness programs that runs incessantly during PBS pledge drives.
When Mraz dials back the platitudes just a little bit, something quite enjoyable emerges, such as on “93 Million Miles,” where he reminds the listener that he/she can always come back home. It”s a lilting, lovely tune. Same with “Frank D. Fixer,” about Mraz”s grandfather, who “grew his own food and he could fix his own car/I watched it all happen in my backyard.” Set to a John Mayer-type mid-tempo shuffle, it”s the album”s strongest track and one that, while looking to the positive, doesn”t seem like it came straight out of an awareness training seminar…until he starting singing about the plight of the family farm. First single, “I Won”t Give Up,” has a pleasant persuasiveness.
Mraz is someone who has always looked on the bright side of life and his music has reflected this optimistic world view. Often, it”s been to great effect, as on the irrepressible “The Remedy” or the ubiquitous “I”m Yours.” He sounds great here and the music is lilting, but he too often drowns in his own well-intentioned message.
I still have a hard time understanding why positive is bad. Every other performer out there drowns in cynicism. Why is Mraz put down for having the courage to go a different way.
Cynicism is not cool.
It is not a sign of moral strength or a wise, pragmatic view of the world.
Cynicism is giving in to the ego.
Cynicism is a surrender to fear.
Cynicism is an act of laziness.
Love requires courage.
Hope requires strength.
Compassion requires risk.
Cynicism is an excuse for weakness.
Aw, Poohbear, I don’t think Mraz is getting put down for marching to the beat of his own drum here. After having read a few different reviews, it sounds like the general consensus is that Jason maybe went a teeeensy bit overboard on the Care Bear Stare vibe of this album. The dude has always gone his own way and has been celebrated immensely for it. (Does “Geek in the Pink” ring a bell?)
Poohbear- I have no problem with Mraz’s optimism in general–and like it about him– but here it is so abundant and so saccharine that I expected him to launch into “It’s a Small World” at some point–which he has every right to. That doesn’t mean I’m a cynic for not liking it . It’s not clear what you thought of the album from your remarks… or that you’d heard it. What did you think?
I’m not so sure that “every other performer out there frowns in cynicism”. What do you ha e to back up this erroneous blanket statement?
*have*
Mraz has always been disconnected from real life, where people have failures, disappointments and broken hearts. Music is for consolation too, and inane happy songs are silly on those occasions. Most other musicians get this, but Mraz has some sort of new-age hang up. Pity, he’s really an outstanding musician.
Mraz is disconnected from real life? Give ‘Absolutely Zero” off Waiting for My Rocket to come, and ‘Love for a Child’ off we sing we dance we steal things, a listen then try and back up your statement. This new album ‘love is a four letter word’ isnt my favorite of his, but I can’t agree that he is “some sort of new age hang-up”.
ROBBGRU, Mraz IS one of the most disconnected people I have ever met… lol I know him pretty well and have spent a good deal of time with him. You summed up his REAL personality in four words, “disconnected from real life”.
yea.. maybe listen to “halfway home”
Ive read a number of reviews and they all seem to compare the album to previous hit singles like “I’m yours” and “the remedy.” Has anyone listened to other songs nto on albums? Songs like “All Dialed In” “Not So Usual” and “Sail Away.” Musically these songs could not be better. I should mention Mraz ia more of a live artist anyway. Mraz has countless songs not on albums that have been released as singles or that hes played live that are 1000X better than his studio work. I think the album is excellent. This album proved to me how diverse and unique of an artist he actually is. My point is that these reviews are bogus because a true Mraz fan like myself understands the artist and where hes coming from because, like a true qualified album review person should do, I’ve explored more that just the easiest songs to listen to played on the radio millions of times a year.
I agree with Lenon. To add, I feel Jason looks at the human condition through various sets of lenses that allow him to express himself consistently and clearly, lyrically and musically, in ways that are uniquely his. I don’t necessarily feel that Mraz spouts out a new age, Gen-Y philosophy as much as this is what he is learning on his personal musical journey, and he delights, revels, and is genuinely grateful for the opportunity to do what he is doing. I don’t discredit the reviewer for feeling that way about LIAFLW, but I disagree with the general sentiment that he is both disconnected and aggressively pro-love. That millions can relate to his message shows they connect to him and can relate to his message.
I disagree 100% that Frank D. Fixer is the strongest track. It was my least favorite. Something about it seemed too safe and although it was meant to be sentimental, it came across, to me, as a sappy kids song. I’m hoping he doesn’t play it at his show. I love him but I miss the fun, upbeat songs that he used to have… they’ve been replaced with song after song of blah. Maybe he should lay off the reefer a little bit?
So, my question is, who’s going to have the better album of 2012, Jason Mraz or John Mayer? Both have decided to grow out their hair and put an album out around the same time lol. So will “Love is a Four Letter Word” be trumped by John Mayer’s “Born and Raised” I guess we will have to wait and see until Mayer’s album is released on 5/22!!
I feel like this album leaves a lot to be desired by comparison to its predecessors. It’s not as jazzy, quirky or inventive as the others. He’s changed, not so much in a graduated sense, but it feels like a country/folk sound is overbearing in this album, as opposed to his usually soulful and colorfully creative & witty first three albums. The first 3 tracks had me on the verge of a nap. In all honesty, they didn’t even give me that Jason Mraz feel, I felt like it was another random singer on VH1, and that deeply saddens me. Get it together, darling, your fans love and need ya to keep it real <3