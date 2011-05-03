Album Review: Stevie Nicks’ ‘In Your Dreams’

Part of Stevie Nicks” great charm as a songwriter is that she seldom apologizes for her actions in her songs. Whether from her days in Fleetwood Mac or throughout her solo career, she”s concentrated on providing the listener with an insider”s view of her romantic entanglements -and what incredibly entanglements they”ve been- unfiltered by any judgments. It”s a rare, vulnerable trait that has only endeared her further to her millions of fans.
She”s not about to change now on “In Your Dreams,” her first solo album in 10 years out today (May 3).
In the first two songs on the album-first single “Secret Love” and “For What It”s Worth”-she”s involved with taken men. She neither gloats about her bewitching appeal nor recriminates herself for her actions. These are her stories and her feelings. Let others sort out the messiness of such complications.
There”s a lovely country-rock tinge to “For What It”s Worth,” the superior of the two tracks, which written with Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers” Mike Campbell. “What you did was, well, you saved my life. I won”t forget it,” she sings, making the song about much more than an illicit affair.
Those country leanings continue with the title track, “In Your Dreams,” which has rollicking rock guitar riff reminiscent to “Queen of Hearts,” a great tune written by Hank DeVito and made popular by both Dave Edmunds and Juice Newton 30 years ago. Even on album closer, “Cheaper Than Free,” a graceful, swaying mid-tempo duet with Dave Stewart, it feels as if the spirit of The Byrds and other pioneers of country rock are sitting on her shoulders, smiling.
Produced by Stewart and Glen Ballard, “In Your Dreams” will delight long-time Nicks fans. Recorded in her Los Angeles home, there”s a warmth and an ease to much of the album that invites the listener in with open arms, even on the most up-tempo tracks, such as the propulsive “Ghosts Are Gone,” which captures vintage Stevie at the tail end. Many of the songs, seven of which Nicks wrote with Stewart, are based on poems she”s written over the years, including “Annabel Lee,” a piece she wrote as a teenager after reading the famous Edgar Allan Poe poem. Nicks” voice has always had a husky rasp to it that, luckily, time doesn”t diminish, although she sounds a little gruffer on a few of the tunes here she seldom sings as openly as she did during, say, the “Nightbird” stage.
There are some lovely moments here: her yearning for the Crescent City is palpable on “New Orleans” (if there was either a town that she should be from, it would be New Orleans, instead of Phoenix.), but there are some misses, like “Wide Sargasso Sea” or “Everybody Love You,” which has strong lyrical content about the living a private life publicly, but a synthesized opening out of the ’80s seems horribly out of place.
Stevie nicks has always been a top favorite of mine ever since i was a teenager back in the late 70’s early 80’s this album is one of her best i love In your Dreams she once again did it the way Stevie does her songs i love the sound of her voice if there was a reward for the best songwriter this year it would go to Stevie Nicks
From CPBW: After listening to Stevie’s latest, I must say, I wasn’t that captivated with it as a whole. Now, I’m sure die hard Nicks fans out there that have listened to it are looking for the “report abuse” button right now, or are mentally conjuring up a backslash response, but I beg you to continue reading. I have to say I found the vocals mostly irritating except for a few songs. “Cheaper than Free” is very beautiful and my favorite. The duet with Stewart is fantastic. There is no doubt as you listen to this CD, you will notice that Stevie’s voice has, shall we say, “matured”. But as the above article depicts, Stevie is more than just her voice. She has an identity that makes her one of the most beloved female rock singers of our time. I felt sick to my stomach when I heard her having to sing with Taylor Swift on the Grammy’s. Talk about bad vocals. Poor, Stevie, having to pair up with that. That said, I really believe this latest production will do quite well with all her fans. Word of advice, if you feel the need to be critical of Stevie Nicks openly to friend’s and/or loved ones who are die hard fans of Miss Stevie, keep in mind this could be a form of relationship suicide. You will have a new one when it’s over. There is something for everyone on this album.
Actually, I find this revew mostly irritating.
stevie rarely gets the respect she so deserves. she should win the grammy for this!!!
I love Stevie’s work. I must say this album doesn’t have that “rocker” edge like she did in previous albums. However, if you keep in mind that this album is about her poetry…it’s quite beatiful. There aren’t too many artist out there that write their own music and make the album so personal. This album is very enchanting,romantic and very Stevie!
See, I feel the two you say aren’t good are my favs. Personally, the beginning of Everybody Love You is the best part for me.
I am a die hard Stevie fan, been to countless concerts of her’s and the Mac’s as well. My first, very first feeling of the album was..way too light rockish sounding for what I love of Stevie. As you say, the Nightbird days, etc. I miss the power in her voice she rarely uses anymore.
BUT, and there’s a big but here for me…I enjoy Stevie’s lyrics..i feel there are great quality lyrics here..as always. I love the poet in her greatlly. So, as a previous poster has mentioned..if you can reminf yourself this album is more about her deeper thoughts, poetry, etc…it starts to feel much more comfortable. After a few days, the album has indeed grown on me..for the lyric content mostly, but the tunes as well.
I love this album. There are 2 songs that I really just can’t listen to over and over. One of them being cheaper than free.