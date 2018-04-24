Lucasfilm/Disney

Where once the world had to wait three years between Star Wars movies, now we’re getting one a year, with the next standalone installment, Solo: A Star Wars Story, coming less than six months after The Last Jedi. That is either too much Star Wars or exactly the right amount, which is the same way people might feel about Alden Ehrenreich, who has the difficult task of channeling Harrison Ford’s unique charm, while also adding his own spin to the role, as everyone’s favorite stuck-up, half-witted, scruffy-looking nerf herder, Han Solo.

In an interview with Esquire, the Hail, Caesar! star accidentally let it slip that he’s signed on for Solo: A Star Wars Story… and two more films after that.

I ask Ehrenreich how many he’s signed up for. “Three,” he says, then flinches, understanding he may have just created a disturbance in the Force. “I don’t know if that’s officially, uh, public. But — yeah.” Anyway: Between auditions for Solo, Ehrenreich took a trip out to Death Valley. “I stayed in, like, a high-end tepee, which you can rent out there,” he says. “I’m making myself sound a lot more rugged than I actually am. I’m also getting green juices delivered to the tepee.” (Via)

A multi-film commitment is standard business for franchises these days (Sebastian Stan’s contract has the Winter Soldier sticking around the Marvel Cinematic Universe for nine movies), but Ehrenreich’s comments are the first indication we’ve heard that LucasFilm has future plans for the Young Han Solo.

Hopefully with the Young Lando.

