The Young Han Solo Accidentally Revealed How Many ‘Star Wars’ Movies He’ll Be In

#Star Wars
Senior Pop Culture Editor
04.24.18
alden ehrenreich returning for star wars movies

Lucasfilm/Disney

Where once the world had to wait three years between Star Wars movies, now we’re getting one a year, with the next standalone installment, Solo: A Star Wars Story, coming less than six months after The Last Jedi. That is either too much Star Wars or exactly the right amount, which is the same way people might feel about Alden Ehrenreich, who has the difficult task of channeling Harrison Ford’s unique charm, while also adding his own spin to the role, as everyone’s favorite stuck-up, half-witted, scruffy-looking nerf herder, Han Solo.

In an interview with Esquire, the Hail, Caesar! star accidentally let it slip that he’s signed on for Solo: A Star Wars Story… and two more films after that.

I ask Ehrenreich how many he’s signed up for. “Three,” he says, then flinches, understanding he may have just created a disturbance in the Force. “I don’t know if that’s officially, uh, public. But — yeah.” Anyway: Between auditions for Solo, Ehrenreich took a trip out to Death Valley. “I stayed in, like, a high-end tepee, which you can rent out there,” he says. “I’m making myself sound a lot more rugged than I actually am. I’m also getting green juices delivered to the tepee.” (Via)

A multi-film commitment is standard business for franchises these days (Sebastian Stan’s contract has the Winter Soldier sticking around the Marvel Cinematic Universe for nine movies), but Ehrenreich’s comments are the first indication we’ve heard that LucasFilm has future plans for the Young Han Solo.

Hopefully with the Young Lando.

(Via Esquire)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Star Wars
TAGSALDEN EHRENREICHSolo: A Star Wars StoryStar Wars

Listen To This

The Rise Of Jorja Smith Is Inevitable — And That’s A Good Thing

The Rise Of Jorja Smith Is Inevitable — And That’s A Good Thing

04.19.18 5 days ago
All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

04.18.18 6 days ago 5 Comments
All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

04.16.18 1 week ago
The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

04.14.18 1 week ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

04.14.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

04.12.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP