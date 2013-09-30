Perhaps you would like to see Alec Baldwin do some prenatal yoga?

09.30.13 5 years ago

Jack Donaghy would NEVER take part in prenatal yoga. He’d never even remove his suit, much less deign to sit directly on the floor. But Jack Donaghy would also probably not ever marry a yoga instructor, and that’s the first way he differs from Alec Baldwin.

You’ll be able to buy the full workout video from Hilaria Baldwin later this week — if you happen to be interested in either the subject matter or want to make fun of Alec Baldwin. It’s called “Fit Mommy-to-Be Prenatal Yoga” which it a title that contains three separate words that gross me out.

(via)

TAGSALEC BALDWINHILARIA BALDWINprenatal yogaYOGA

