Alec Baldwin is officially heading to MSNBC in October

09.05.13 5 years ago
Confirming months of rumors, MSNBC officially announced on Thursday (September 5) that Alec Baldwin will add “talk show host” to his resumé in October
The hour-long “Up Late w/Alec Baldwin” (the slash appears to be MSNBC’s punctuation/abbreviation of choice) will air on Friday nights at 10 p.m. ET. The project is described as a current events and culture talk show in the vein of Baldwin’s WNYC podcast “Here’s the Thing.”
“After two seasons of my WNYC podcast, I’ve developed a fondness for hosting a show that involved talking with smart, talented and engaging people in every imaginable field,” blurbs Baldwin. “I’m grateful to MSNBC for helping me bring a similar show to television.”
“I’ve been talking with Alec for a while and can’t wait to bring his personality and eclectic interests to MSNBC,” adds MSNBC President Griffin. “He’s got such passion for ideas and what’s going on in the world —  he’s going to be a great addition to our line-up.”
The Baldwin-to-MSNBC rumors began soon after the Baldwin-to-NBC-late-night rumors were quashed in the spring after he completed his Emmy-winning run on “30 Rock.”
Stay tuned for more details on premiere date, format and more.

