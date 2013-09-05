Alec Baldwin is officially heading to MSNBC in October

Confirming months of rumors, MSNBC officially announced on Thursday (September 5) that Alec Baldwin will add “talk show host” to his resumé in October

The hour-long “Up Late w/Alec Baldwin” (the slash appears to be MSNBC’s punctuation/abbreviation of choice) will air on Friday nights at 10 p.m. ET. The project is described as a current events and culture talk show in the vein of Baldwin’s WNYC podcast “Here’s the Thing.”

“After two seasons of my WNYC podcast, I’ve developed a fondness for hosting a show that involved talking with smart, talented and engaging people in every imaginable field,” blurbs Baldwin. “I’m grateful to MSNBC for helping me bring a similar show to television.”

“I’ve been talking with Alec for a while and can’t wait to bring his personality and eclectic interests to MSNBC,” adds MSNBC President Griffin. “He’s got such passion for ideas and what’s going on in the world — he’s going to be a great addition to our line-up.”

The Baldwin-to-MSNBC rumors began soon after the Baldwin-to-NBC-late-night rumors were quashed in the spring after he completed his Emmy-winning run on “30 Rock.”

Stay tuned for more details on premiere date, format and more.