Alex Trebek”s mustache is making a “Jeopardy!” comeback

Trebek”s distinctive mustache hasn”t been seen since 2001. It”ll return for the new season kicking off on Monday.

Report: A doctor in Joan Rivers” entourage performed a surprise biopsy on her

The NY Daily News reports that such a procedure shouldn”t have been performed outside a hospital. The biopsy, a source tells the Daily News, “caused Rivers' vocal chords to seize – a condition doctors call a laryngospasm – cutting off her air supply.” PLUS: Firefighters arrived at the clinic within six minutes.

Rumor: “SNL”s” 40th season will kick off with Bill Murray followed by Sarah Silverman and Chris Pratt

Although nothing is official, those three names surfaced yesterday on several NBC affiliates.

“Glee” is bringing back 4 original cast members

Jenna Ushkowitz, Jayma Mays, Mark Salling and Dianna Agron will all appear in the final season.

MTV is extending its partnership with Trojan condoms

A new ad campaign will promote the “co-zone,” short for “condom zone.”

Anti-Al Franken Super Pac ad uses his “SNL” Stuart Smalley character against him in Minnesota senate race

Check out the “Not Funny Franken” commercial.

Bill Hader recalls working at the Playboy Channel

Before “SNL,” Hader was a production assistant on a show called “Night Calls,” as he recounts to Jimmy Kimmel. PLUS: Hader reenacts the Casey Kasem sketch that “SNL” cut.

CNN hires President Obama”s former White House press secretary

Jay Carney, a former Washington Bureau Chief for Time Magazine, will return to his journalism roots as a political commentator for CNN.

“Sons of Anarchy”s” Kurt Sutter explains the final season premiere

“It felt a little too obvious,” he says of not showing a certain scene. PLUS: More on the season premiere twists, about that brutal scene, and why a Queen montage was used.

Watch PBS” Robin Williams special

The one-hour “Pioneers of Television” special is now online.

“The Wire”s” Dominic West and Idris Elba are reuniting for “Finding Nemo” sequel

Their work on “Finding Dory” marks the first time the pair has worked together since the HBO series.

Jimmy Fallon creates a Tinder profile for Britney Spears

Check out the pros and cons of dating Britney.