Alexander Skarsgard poses nude in a perfect ‘True Blood’ spoof photo

Look, I’ve been on the fence about whether or not to be in love with Alexander Skarsgard. I mean, yeah, he’s tall and strapping, with piercing blue eyes and a dreamy accent… but is the man funny? Does he pull hilarious pranks? And, most importantly of all, can he make fun of himself?

Yes. The answer is yes to all of those questions. In an Instagram photo posted yesterday, Alexander proved that he is capable not only of mocking himself, but also the show that has been his bread and butter for half a decade.

In case you need a reminder as to exactly what Skarsy (I made that up myself!) is spoofing here, feast your eyes on this absurd still from the “True Blood” Season 6 finale.

So yes. I have decided to be in love with Alexander Skarsgard. Okay? Now please alert Alexander Skarsgard.

