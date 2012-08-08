‘ALF’ the movie is happening

Better hide away your beloved felines, America – because ALF is back.
That’s right! The studio that brought you last year’s box-office blockbuster “The Smurfs” is now developing a big-screen version of the…erm, well-known 1980s sitcom, and like that earlier effort it’ll take the form of a live-action/CGI hybrid probably starring some B-level actors.
Cashing in on/producing the project are Tom Patchett, the creator of the original series, and Paul Fusco, the puppeteer who also provided ALF’s voice. While there will be no actual puppeteering needed for the film, which we assume will feature a fully-animated version of the lovable alien, Fusco is expected to return as the voice of the character.
This happy news was brought to you by The Hollywood Reporter.
“ALF,” which ran on NBC from 1986-1990, centered on a furry, cat-eating alien who hides out with a suburban family after crash-landing on Earth. It did not win any Emmys.
Will you be seeing “ALF” the movie, America? Sound off in the comments, why dont’cha!
This will make 200 million domestic.
well, there is really no way to make ALF any cheesier…
Let’s hope it’s more Ted and less Smurfs…
I can guarantee you it’s gonna be more “Smurfs”…way more.
That hurts my heart :*(
There’s a lot of nostalgia for Alf and it could work really well as an adult comedy.
I never wanted to see Alf dance to Lady Gaga or Black Eyed Peas, but something tells me that this will happen. (Of course I have to watch the movie to see him dancing and this might not happen.)
You are a wise man.
I have been rewatching ALF on DVD and I still love the little alien dude from Melmac. I think the new AlF movie will win an Oscar… HA! Just Kidding!!! Sure, it was cheesy but ALF was following in the footsteps of the great Catskills (or in his case, Cat Kills) comics. Our planet sure could use a wisecracking alien in this era of vicious partisanship and an ugly election season. So someone grab Willie and the family and let’s go make a BLT… a Bacon, Lucky and Tomato sandwich!!!
Eeeeekkk im only ten but i love alf!!!! When i read this i screamed sooo hard i thought i was gonna pass out!!!!!! ALF IS BACK BABY!!!
Can’t wait…I love Alf :))
YES!!!! I want to see this movie. Watching the show on the hub right now. =)
I loved ALF when i was young and now that its going to be a movie I am down for it.!!! Go alf!!!!
This is ALF is so disappointing. Alf can not be CGI! It’s not right
I agree!!! It’s gonna take the Alf we came to love during the 80’s and completely ruin him with too much CGI. Some things are better left as fond memories.
AWESOME!!!! My furry creature is coming back!!!!!
Yes!
Uncle Bobbo hopes that this will not be a CATastrophy! He wonders that if it were to be an Xrated movie, would it be titled “Alf Does the CAThouse??!! ;}
Shut up shinyfox I’m going to see that movie ahh childhood memories from the 80s
It’s been a little over 2 years since ALF movie was announced, along with news of Sony acquiring film rights. I would assume the movie is still in the pre-production stages, with script/screenplay and other details being worked out… and hopefully filming will begin soon, if Sony is shooting for a 2015 release. As for CGI animation and puppet version of ALF. I’d be okay with some CGI animation, but only for Melmac story… if ALF’s life on his home planet is to be explored, prior to his journey to Earth. Otherwise, I would have to agree with other ALF fans about puppet version being a must. I also hope that the movie will be respectful to the existing fan-base and a new generation of ALF fans. My dream cast for the human character roles… I picture Ben Stiller being casted as Willie and Monica Potter being casted as Kate, along with a few others, and cameo appearances by some of the TV show cast (Max Wright/Willie, Anne Schedeen/Kate, Andrea Elson/Lynn, Benji Gregory/Brian, Anne Meara/Dorothy, and Liz Sheridan/Raquel). Stiller is Meara’s son in real-life. Hopefully we’ll be learning more soon.
I have been trying to get people to appreciate Alf for 4 years .thank Paul he’s on the big screen
