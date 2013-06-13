B

Watch: Alicia Keys transforms into a Vegas performer in ‘Tears Always Win’ video

06.13.13 5 years ago

Alicia Keys’ “Tears Always Win” is one of the more catchier, timeless tunes off of her latest “Girl on Fire.” The singer, for the most part, goes with a Las Vegas get-up that’s equally timeless by the time the new music video for “Tears” is over.

Check out the singer as she makes her way down the famed Nevada strip, pining and mourning the loss of love between sparkles and big piano chords.

The video below premieres early tomorrow (June 14) morning on Vevo, so if it doesn’t play, head on over to MTV to watch it.

Around The Web

TAGSAlicia KeysGirl On Firetears always win

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP