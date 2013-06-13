Watch: Alicia Keys transforms into a Vegas performer in ‘Tears Always Win’ video

Alicia Keys’ “Tears Always Win” is one of the more catchier, timeless tunes off of her latest “Girl on Fire.” The singer, for the most part, goes with a Las Vegas get-up that’s equally timeless by the time the new music video for “Tears” is over.

Check out the singer as she makes her way down the famed Nevada strip, pining and mourning the loss of love between sparkles and big piano chords.

The video below premieres early tomorrow (June 14) morning on Vevo, so if it doesn’t play, head on over to MTV to watch it.