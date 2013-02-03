Watch: Alicia Keys’ non-lip-synced Super Bowl performance of the national anthem

02.03.13 6 years ago

First things first: Alicia Keys didn’t appear to be lip-syncing.

As opposed to Beyonce’s flawless (and, she now admits, pre-recorded) performance of the national anthem at Obama’s inauguration last month, Keys’ piano-accompanied rendition felt real and raw at the big game this afternoon, with a crack in her voice here or there to assure us she wasn’t singing along to a track.

Of course, whether Keys had planned to sing live before the Bey-Bey controversy erupted is a fair question; after all, even Whitney “The Voice” Houston went with a pre-recorded version when she sang the Star-Spangled Banner at the 1991 game.

Watch the full performance below and let us know what you think in the comments.

Around The Web

TAGSAlicia KeysNATIONAL ANTHEMStarSpangled BannerSuper Bowl 2013

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP