‘Alien’ and ‘Avatar’ star Sigourney Weaver joins ‘A Monster Calls’

and 08.19.14 4 years ago

(CBR) Sigourney Weaver will star in another creature feature. No, not a new “Alien” film or an “Avatar” sequel, but instead Juan Antonio Bayona”s “A Monster Calls.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Weaver will play the grandmother of a young boy who processes his mother”s cancer by having late-night chats with a monster. Felicity Jones is playing the mom while Liam Neeson”s on board as the monster.

“A Monster Calls,” which hits theaters on Oct. 14, 2016, is based on Patrick Ness” novel of the same name, which was based on a concept created by the late Siobhan Dowd.

