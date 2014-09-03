Allison Williams reveals ‘Peter Pan Live!’ costume on NBC’s ‘Today’

The build-up to NBC's live “Peter Pan” event continues as Allison Williams visited the network's morning show, “Today,” on Wednesday to discuss the project and the preparation involved in playing the boy who never grew up. We also got a first look at her in costume.

The new picture, which you can see below (above is her at last week's Emmy Awards), features Williams in the rigging of a boat (perhaps the infamous Jolly Roger?), staring off into the distance. You will note her short hair, which is a wig and not the result of her cutting it in that style.

Williams spoke of that on “Today,” saying, “”I sort of very tentatively offered to cut my hair, I was like, 'You know, if it's a thing that would help I could cut my hair,' and they were like, 'You're welcome to do that, we're still gonna put you in a wig.'”

The new image is just the latest bit of media to come from Williams and the production. When she was first cast, Williams put a photo on Instagram of her, as a child, dressed up as Peter Pan. Then, just a few weeks ago, she uploaded a video of her during flight practice.

Perhaps next we'll get footage of Christopher Walken, who is playing Captain Hook, singing. Or maybe an image of the tick-tock crocodile swallowing the clock in question.

“Peter Pan Live!” is scheduled to air on NBC on December 4th.