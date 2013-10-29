‘Almost Human’ lands John Larroquette for recurring turn

FOX’s new sci-fi drama “Almost Human” has booked John Larroquette for a recurring role.

The five-time Emmy winner will play Nigel, “a genius roboticist who is sympathetic, highly intelligent and a bit broken,” on “Almost Human,” which premieres on Sunday, November 17 and Monday, November 18 (after getting pushed back last week from a previously announced November 4 premiere).

Larroquette is, of course, a TV legend, winning four Emmys for his performance on “Night Court” and another for a memorable guest turn on “The Practice.” He also picked up a Tony in 2011 for “How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying,” which marked his Broadway debut. He was most recently seen on the small screen in “Deception,” which doesn’t count since nobody saw it, and “Chuck,” while he’s been heard as Mayor on “Pound Puppies.”

“Almost Human” was created by J.H. Wyman and features J.J. Abrams among its producers. The futuristic police procedural stars Karl Urban and Michael Ealy.